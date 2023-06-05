“Let me cry first”: Red Velvet’s Seulgi reveals why she couldn’t attend Beyoncé’s concert with Irene

Red Velvet’s Seulgi shared with fans the reason she and Irene were not able to attend Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert in London on the Bubble platform on June 5. Fans were aware of Seulgi’s love for the Single Ladies singer and were excited to see her attend her favorite artist’s concert. The duo were spotted at the concert on June 4 (local time).

The excitement lasted only a while as a K-pop fan, who was working at the venue, first revealed that the Red Velvet members faced some ticket complications. Hours later, the 28 Reasons singer texted fans on Bubble to talk about her sad experience with ticketing.

"hello 🥹"

"did you sleep well?"

"you're off to work?"

"i have sad news to share"

"let me cry first.."

"yoncé unnie's concert... there was a problem with the ticket so i couldn't get in.." 230605

The 28 Reasons singer shared that it was her first time booking tickets for a concert and it got “all messed up.”

Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Irene unable to attend Beyoncé’s concert due to ticket issues, confirms the former

BJH1 COMING SOON @Iuvietokki Irene and Seulgi looked ao happy thinking they were going to see Beyoncé Irene and Seulgi looked ao happy thinking they were going to see Beyoncé 😭😭 https://t.co/5aAYxHSmOV

On June 4, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Irene trended in K-pop stan Twitter after being spotted at Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert in London. Some fans posted pictures and videos of the duo at the concert venue while a few even mentioned their small interactions with them. However, a fan working at the concert revealed that the K-pop stars seemed to be in some trouble with their tickets and were turned away by the security.

Twitter user @boywithlub shared their experience watching Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Irene grappling with some ticketing issues. Later, the 28 Reasons singer texted on the Bubble platform revealing that she wasn’t able to attend Beyoncé’s concert and shared what actually went wrong behind the scenes.

k⁷ misses yoongi @boywithlub IM WORKING AT BEYONCÉ AND JUST CAME OUT THE OFFICE AND THEY WERE RIGHT THERE ABOUT TO GET THEIR TICKETS SCANNED. I DIDNT APPROACH BC THE SHOW HAD ALREADY STARTED AND THEY WERE CLEARLY STRESSED. I THINK THEY CAME TO THE WRONG GATE BC THEY GOT TURNED AWAY. I HOPE THEY GOT IN IM WORKING AT BEYONCÉ AND JUST CAME OUT THE OFFICE AND THEY WERE RIGHT THERE ABOUT TO GET THEIR TICKETS SCANNED. I DIDNT APPROACH BC THE SHOW HAD ALREADY STARTED AND THEY WERE CLEARLY STRESSED. I THINK THEY CAME TO THE WRONG GATE BC THEY GOT TURNED AWAY. I HOPE THEY GOT IN

The 28 Reasons singer shared that there were some issues with the tickets, so she went out to the ticket counter to clear them. However, both the idol and her fellow bandate Irene couldn’t enter the main venue since they had earlier scanned their tickets. Concert-goers weren’t allowed to enter the venue once they left. She mentioned that she did not know about this rule, adding that it was her first time purchasing tickets abroad.

Take a look at the English translated messages Red Velvet’s Seulgi sent on Bubble below:

"there was a problem with one of the three tickets so i had to go to the ticket counter, i went and came back but the other two tickets were already checked in so i couldn't go in.."

"there was a problem with one of the three tickets so i had to go to the ticket counter, i went and came back but the other two tickets were already checked in so i couldn't go in.."

"my life's first ticketing.. got all messed up" 230605

"refund... i have to send an email... should i do it..?"

"refund... i have to send an email... should i do it..?"

"yoncé unnie please come to korea..." 230605

/photo of the fanmade banner/

"*sob* my idol..."

"it's my fault i bought the tickets too hastily ㅠ"

/photo of the fanmade banner/

"*sob* my idol..."

"it's my fault i bought the tickets too hastily ㅠ"

"it was my first time and i attempted with a concert abroad" 230605

"how could i be so anxious 🥲"

"because of me, unnie couldn't watch either ㅠ"

"how could i be so anxious 🥲"

"because of me, unnie couldn't watch either ㅠ"

"i didn't know you couldn't go back in if you went out.. 🥲" 230605

"it's fine"

/photos of food/

"we ate meat instead"

"i'll wait (for beyoncé) in korea 🥹"

"it's fine"

/photos of food/

"we ate meat instead"

"i'll wait (for beyoncé) in korea 🥹"

"ㅠ i wanted to tell you about the concert but ㅠㅠ" 230605

Fans react to the Red Velvet duo not being able to attend Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert

Fans related with Seulgi’s emotions and shared that the incident they went through was “devastating.” Some fans even joked about the scenario between the two Red Velvet members and how they would be planning to buy upcoming tour tickets for the Beyoncé concert.

The majority of fans commented that they understood what the two might be going through and wished for them to attend a Beyoncé concert soon.

jaz 🍯 CHAERYEONG BIRTH @joysuniverse138 i feel so bad seulgi has been waiting forever to see beyoncé but she and irene got scammed so they weren’t let in. i would cry so hard aww i hope beyoncé performs in sk so seulgi can finally see her i feel so bad seulgi has been waiting forever to see beyoncé but she and irene got scammed so they weren’t let in. i would cry so hard aww i hope beyoncé performs in sk so seulgi can finally see her https://t.co/KWVUrIxW9z

M 🩰 @yerenelover The thought of seulgi making irene run through the stadium corridors cos she can hear Beyoncé singing and they’re missing it is sending meHSJSHDJSHDKAK The thought of seulgi making irene run through the stadium corridors cos she can hear Beyoncé singing and they’re missing it is sending meHSJSHDJSHDKAK

M 🩰 @yerenelover ‘We are NEVER coming back to london after this’ ‘We are NEVER coming back to london after this’

카이 | saw seulrene live 😭 @reneseuI_ @Beyonce alish a @irenexle no just imagine 2/3 tickets were just fine but then going out to see what was wrong with the third and not being let back in i’d behave so nasty no just imagine 2/3 tickets were just fine but then going out to see what was wrong with the third and not being let back in i’d behave so nasty a 3rd person’s ticket had a problem but since no staff told them that once the tickets get scanned, they can’t leave anymore… so all of them went to the ticket booth to fix the issue w/o knowing that both seulgi and irene can’t go back in anymore @yns1118 please twitter.com/irenexle/statu… a 3rd person’s ticket had a problem but since no staff told them that once the tickets get scanned, they can’t leave anymore… so all of them went to the ticket booth to fix the issue w/o knowing that both seulgi and irene can’t go back in anymore 😭😭😭 @Beyonce @yns1118 please twitter.com/irenexle/statu…

K.Lo @bossbaechu (Seulgi and Irene not seeing Beyonce) WHY DO BAD THINGS HAPPEN TO GOOD PEOPLE(Seulgi and Irene not seeing Beyonce) WHY DO BAD THINGS HAPPEN TO GOOD PEOPLE 😭😭😭 (Seulgi and Irene not seeing Beyonce)

ava ୨୧ @luffyakgae seulgi & irene getting scammed and not being able to see beyoncé during pride month is actual homophobia seulgi & irene getting scammed and not being able to see beyoncé during pride month is actual homophobia

#erijoon⁷ misses yoongi & txt @ericaluvsjoon still thinking about how seulgi and irene couldn’t go see beyonce aur i feel so bad for them that’s gotta be devastating still thinking about how seulgi and irene couldn’t go see beyonce aur i feel so bad for them that’s gotta be devastating

Meanwhile, Red Velvet will be performing in London as the last stop to their R to V concert on June 6. The tour kicked off on April 1 in Seoul and has taken them through Singapore, Yokohama, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta, Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam. SM Entertainment has not announced any additional dates for the concert.

