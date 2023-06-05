“Let me cry first”: Red Velvet’s Seulgi reveals why she couldn’t attend Beyoncé’s concert with Irene

Red Velvet’s Seulgi shared with fans the reason she and Irene were not able to attend Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert in London on the Bubble platform on June 5. Fans were aware of Seulgi’s love for the Single Ladies singer and were excited to see her attend her favorite artist’s concert. The duo were spotted at the concert on June 4 (local time).
The excitement lasted only a while as a K-pop fan, who was working at the venue, first revealed that the Red Velvet members faced some ticket complications. Hours later, the 28 Reasons singer texted fans on Bubble to talk about her sad experience with ticketing.
The 28 Reasons singer shared that it was her first time booking tickets for a concert and it got “all messed up.”
Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Irene unable to attend Beyoncé’s concert due to ticket issues, confirms the former
On June 4, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Irene trended in K-pop stan Twitter after being spotted at Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert in London. Some fans posted pictures and videos of the duo at the concert venue while a few even mentioned their small interactions with them. However, a fan working at the concert revealed that the K-pop stars seemed to be in some trouble with their tickets and were turned away by the security.
Twitter user @boywithlub shared their experience watching Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Irene grappling with some ticketing issues. Later, the 28 Reasons singer texted on the Bubble platform revealing that she wasn’t able to attend Beyoncé’s concert and shared what actually went wrong behind the scenes.
The 28 Reasons singer shared that there were some issues with the tickets, so she went out to the ticket counter to clear them. However, both the idol and her fellow bandate Irene couldn’t enter the main venue since they had earlier scanned their tickets. Concert-goers weren’t allowed to enter the venue once they left. She mentioned that she did not know about this rule, adding that it was her first time purchasing tickets abroad.
Take a look at the English translated messages Red Velvet’s Seulgi sent on Bubble below:
Fans react to the Red Velvet duo not being able to attend Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert
Fans related with Seulgi’s emotions and shared that the incident they went through was “devastating.” Some fans even joked about the scenario between the two Red Velvet members and how they would be planning to buy upcoming tour tickets for the Beyoncé concert.
The majority of fans commented that they understood what the two might be going through and wished for them to attend a Beyoncé concert soon.
Meanwhile, Red Velvet will be performing in London as the last stop to their R to V concert on June 6. The tour kicked off on April 1 in Seoul and has taken them through Singapore, Yokohama, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta, Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam. SM Entertainment has not announced any additional dates for the concert.