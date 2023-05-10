“Literally no information just goodwill”: Red Velvet Fans Slams SM Entertainment Over Europe Concert Ticket Sale

Red Velvet fans recently took over the internet, pointing out several concerns that budded out SM Entertainment's management with the group's world tour. While fans rejoiced at the announcement of the group's fourth concert, the R to V World Tour, which makes several stops across Southeast Asia and Europe, as they dug up more details about the tour, venues, and dates, they were disappointed to find many aspects of poor management at the agency.

As fans piled up with the problems associated with Red Velvet's upcoming world tour, the most recent one seemed to have upset fans the most. There are less than two weeks till the start of their European tour, but SM Entertainment has not yet announced where fans may get tickets.

Given that this can largely affect the turn-up at the concert and the success rates for the group, fans were both angered and concerned about the same.

Fans are frustrated at SM Entertainment for their poor management of Red Velvet's upcoming world tour

As soon as they saw the venues where Red Velvet would be performing, fans started to have early concerns about the tour. Naturally, they became disappointed when they learned that the arenas weren't big enough to hold large crowds.

While fans were upset that only a very limited number of people could watch the group perform live, they also felt that SM Entertainment undermined the group's popularity. Since the agency expected not many people to purchase the tickets, most of Red Velvet's venues are small and accommodate quite a minimal crowd, less than what's typically seen in K-pop concerts.

The next thing that sparked debate among the fans was the announcement of Joy's health conditions. Since it was revealed that the idol would be taking a break from her schedule to improve her health, fans felt that it was only fair to postpone the tour to include all the members for a monumental experience such as their world tour.

With enough concerns on the fans' plate about the R to V World Tour, it only doubled when they realized that SM Entertainment hasn't released outlets for fans to purchase their tickets. Since there are not more than two weeks left for the Europe leg, none of the venues have opened up the portals for the purchase of tickets.

Only very recently, SM Entertainment announced that tickets for Red Velvet's London leg would go on sale on May 11. Yet again, there are no details about the seats, prices, or information on the ticketing process. Fans felt that the agency was underprepared for the concert and hadn't scheduled things properly for the group.

Naturally, fans have been quite frustrated about the same as they express their concerns about SM Entertainment's mismanagement with one of their most popular artists, Red Velvet. They also ensure to spread their concerning list of things on the internet in an effort to garner the agency's attention, urging them to take better and improved steps about the same.

