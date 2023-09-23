"Our social butterfly": aespa Karina’s heartwarming story of her getting invited to BLACKPINK's BORN PINK concert by Jisoo has fans swooning

Karina from aespa made headlines when she was seen at the grand finale of BLACKPINK's BORN PINK World Tour finale, on September 17, 2023. The grand finale was held at Seoul's prestigious Gocheok Sky Dome. Fans were delighted to see the unexpected appearance of the girl group aespa at the concert to show their support for BLACKPINK.

In her latest fancall event, Karina stated that she went to the BORNPINK concert because she was invited by BLACKPINK member Jisoo. Karina revealed that Jisoo approached her first and befriended her.

"I got close to Jisoo unnie, so (I got to go). Jisoo unnie contacted me first and said 'she likes me a lot'," the Spicy singer revealed.

When fans heard that the aespa member and the BLACKPINK member were friends, they got incredibly excited and took to social media to share their feelings. Fans were delighted to find out that Karina was invited to the event and one person even tweeted:

Karina and Jisoo now seem to be close friends

In the world of K-pop, idol friendships always spark excitement among the fans. aespa was not known to be close to BLACKPINK, so their unexpected appearance at the concert surprised many.

Karina was accompanied by her other members, Giselle, Winter, and NingNing. Jisoo personally invited her and the rest of aespa to the concert. Their respective groups even met each other backstage.

Fans also recalled the time when Karina showed her support for Jisoo by dancing to the latter's solo debut song, Flower, and playing with a Jisoo-inspired Sooya doll.

With this revelation, fans and netizens are expecting more news about the two idol's friendship.

BLACKPINK successfully end their world tour

On September 17, 2023, the BLACKPINK' BORN PINK World Tour successfully concluded at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome. Not only aespa but several K-pop idols and Korean celebrities were spotted at the finale concert.

Among them was Jisoo's sister, Kim Ji Yoon, who extended her greetings backstage and shared pictures with the singer.

Apart from her, Jisoo's Snowdrop team also came to support her. Pictures of Jisoo with Jung Shin Hye and Ahn Dong Go surfaced on social media.

Red Velvet's Seulgi, Kim Ji Yeon aka Bona, Le Sserafim's Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, and Iz*One's Kim Min Ju were among others who attended the finale concert.

From the Korean entertainment industry, actor Lee Je Hoon and writer-filmmaker Yoon Sung Hyun also posed for pictures with Jisoo. Single’s Inferno Shin Seul Ki also joined the girls after the show.

BLACKPINK started their BORN PINK World Tour on October 15, 2022, which has now concluded on September 17, 2023. They traveled to 34 cities in 24 countries during their world tour and had 66 sold-out shows.

The tour was attended by 2.11 million people, making it the most-attended concert by a K-pop girl group.