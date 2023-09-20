BLACKPINK earned a whopping $265 million USD from their BORN PINK world tour in 2023

BLACKPINK's BORN PINK world tour 2023 earned a staggering $265 million USD (about ₩350 billion KRW) throughout their 66 concert shows across 34 cities in 24 countries spanning across the globe. The K-pop girl group had the finale of their BORN PINK world tour on September 17, 2023, in Seoul, which also witnessed numerous Korean celebrities among the audience.

Over the course of their tour, the ladies reportedly made $265 million USD (approximately ₩350 billion KRW), according to reporter Kang Sung-hoon of a Korean news outlet. The Korean girl group from YG Entertainment is claimed to have generated USD 163.8 million in revenue, making it the most financially successful tour by a female band, outperforming the Sweetener Tour by Ariana Grande.

BLACKPINK sold out the MetLife Stadium and the Allegiant Stadium, making history as female artists

The ladies joined Beyoncé and Taylor Swift as the third female singers in history to sell out the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. They follow Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and P!nk as the fourth female singers to perform at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Despite the exorbitant ticket prices, every single one of their shows has been sold out.

The BORN PINK world tour began in Seoul in October 2022, to the cheers of 55,000 devoted fans. Following that, it drew an incredible total of 540,000 music enthusiasts to their performances in North America, as well as about 215,000 in Europe and 55,000 in Australia. In addition to that, 900,000 individuals from the Asian region alone attended the shows to show their love for the group.

John Legend was among the many prominent singers to have attended one of the concerts from the BORN PINK tour. On the last show of the entire year-long world tour, South Korean celebrities, including BIG BANG's Taeyang, Red Velvet's Seulgi, aespa, TWICE's Mina and Nayeon, and more, also attended the BORN PINK final concert in Seoul, enjoying and showing their support for the girls.

Both fans and BLACKPINK got emotional before the curtain call on the BORN PINK world tour 2023

The members were undoubtedly emotional after finishing their global tour, with a lot of pride and reputation weighing on their backs. Both September 16 and 17 were of tremendous importance, even for the fans, as they knew that those last few moments were everything they came for.

As the tour came to a bittersweet conclusion for the group and the big audience that witnessed the last performance, members of BLACKPINK became emotional. Fans shared their favorite memories from the tour's last day in Seoul on social media, many of them shedding tears but with happy hearts.

As the girls took their final bow on stage on September 17, 2023, the cutain fell on the BORN PINK world tour, marking the end of its era. With several uncertainities looming around regarding the future of BLACKPINK as a group and whether or not the four members would continue the journey together, fans are holding out the torch of hope to see them together again and wish for the girls to stay together for a long time.