25+ celebrities at BLACKPINK's last BORN PINK Concert in Seoul

The world-famous K-pop girl group BLACKPINK wrapped up their grand and glamorously successful BORN PINK World Tour with their final concert in Seoul on September 17. The tour kickstarted on October 15, 2022, following the release of their second studio album, BORN PINK, released on September 16, 2022.

The tour was one of the grandest and talk-of-the-town events in not just the K-pop fandom but also across the world. The four talented artists toured across several countries and continents, including America, Europe, South East Asia, Australia, etc. They sold out over 66 shows they held during almost a year of concerts. Given the BORN PINK World Tour's scale, response, and success, BLACKPINK made history by currently standing as the biggest tour ever held by an Asian act.

With much pride and reputation stacking up at their backs as they wrap up their world tour, the members were, without a doubt, left feeling emotional. The BLACKPINK members shed tears as the group and the huge audience that showed up at the last concert wrapped up the tour in a bittersweet manner.

Given the popularity and extensive friend list of the BLACKPINK members, many celebrities from around the world popped up at various concerts the group held during their tour. While the crowd of celebrities already overflowed during their previous shows, the record was bet by their last concert held at the Gocheok Dome in Seoul.

K-drama actors, K-pop idols, South Korean and other social media influencers, and South Korean directors were some of the many significant faces of the world's Entertainment industry that popped up at BLACKPINK's last concert to see the group wrap up their much-loved and history-making world tour.

All 30+ K-pop idols and K-drama actors that attended BLACKPINK's last BORN PINK concert held in Seoul

1) Red Velvet's Seulgi and Irene

2) TWICE's Mina and Nayeon

3) Actress and idol Hyeri (Girl's Day)

4) Lee Ji-ah

Lee Ji-ah (Image via X/@bpvnfc)

5) Jung Ryeo-won, Lee Dong-hwi, and Gong Hyo-jin

6) Kim Go-eun

7) Bae Doo-na

Bae Doo-na (Image via Instagram/@doonabae)

8) Moon Ga-young, Yang Hye-ji, Kang Min-ah, Lee Ho-jung, and Shin Hyun-ji

9) Lee Je-hoon and director Yoon Sung-hyun

Lee Je-hoon and Director Yoon Sung-hyun (Image via X/@bpvnfc)

10) Noh Hong-chul

11) WJSN's Bona and IZ*ONE's Kim Min-joo

12) Ahn Dong-gu, Jung Shin-hye, and Jung Yi-seo

13) Choi Hee-jin, Heo Nam-joon, and Kim Hye-yoon

14) Woo! Ah!'s Kwon Nana

15) Winner's Kim Jin-woo

16) SECHSKIES' Jang Su-won

17) BIGBANG's Taeyang

18) aespa

19) Ko So-young

Ko So-young (Image via X/@bpvnfc)

20) Rapper Gray

21) Shim So-young and Kim Hye-joon

22) Shin Seul-ki

23) Lee Jung-ha

Lee Jung-ha (Image via X/@bpvnfc)

24) Sorn and PENTAGON's Hongseok

25) Cha Jung-won

26) Roh Yoon-seo

As videos and photos of several celebrities popped up at the last BORN PINK concert in Seoul, fans were impressed by their worldwide popularity and touched by those who came to support the group as they wrapped up their world tour.

While fans are unsure when the group will roll out their next world tour, they continue to cherish the remarkable accomplishments and unforgettable memories they have made over the past few months of touring.