BLACKPINK Born Pink world tour finale Seoul 2023: Tickets, presale, how to buy, & all you need to know 

BLACKPINK has announced the final leg of their "Born Pink Tour," which is scheduled to be held from September 16, 2023, to September 17, 2023, at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. This will be the last of the encore shows performed by the band as part of the tour.

The group announced the finale tour leg, which will be their last tour under their current contract with YG Entertainment, their label, via a post on their official Instagram page.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting August 29, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. IKST. Ticket prices have not been announced but could be purchased from the group's official website.

BLACKPINK to wrap their tour with shows in Seoul

BLACKPINK released their second and latest studio album, Born Pink, on September 16, 2022. The album, domestically released by YG Entertainment and internationally by Interscope Records, was a massive success, peaking as a chart-topper on the Korean, Canadian, UK, and Billboard 200 album charts. The album has also sold more than 2 million copies in South Korea alone.

To support their new album and build momentum for it, the group embarked on a world tour in late 2022, starting with a couple of shows at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, on October 15, 2022, and October 16, 2022.

Since then, the group has performed on four of the seven continents, with the last performance before the finale set for August 28, 2023, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

With the finale shows set to be held in Seoul, the group will bring the tour full circle, closing the tour at 66 shows. The two dates for the BLACKPINK Born Pink Seoul Tour finale to be held at the Gocheok Sky Dome are given below:

September 16, 2023

September 17, 2023

The tour made history on its North American leg with the sold-out shows at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The group became the third act to ever sell out consecutive shows at the stadium. The previous record holders were Beyonce and Taylor Swift.

BLACKPINK's debut studio album was released in 2020

BLACKPINK released their debut EP, Square Up, on June 15, 2018. The EP was their first full-length record success, with over 530,000 copies sold in Korea alone.

The group quickly followed up their success with their second EP, Kill This Love, on April 5, 2019. The EP was an even bigger success than their debut EP and had a multi-platinum sales certification in South Korea.

The group released their debut studio album, The Album, on October 2, 2020. The album remains the band's second-most successful album, with well over a million copies sold in South Korea alone.