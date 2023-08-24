Arctic Monkeys The Car world tour finale 2023 Ireland: How to buy tickets, dates, venues, & more

Arctic Monkeys have announced the finale of their "The Car World Tour," which is scheduled to take place from October 15, 2023, to October 19, 2023, in venues across Ireland. The band's tour in support of their seventh studio album will come to an end with the Ireland leg.

The band announced that the tour will feature special guest performances by singer-songwriter Miles Kane via a post on their official Instagram account.

Ticket holders for the canceled concert will have access to a three-day exclusive presale, which can be accessed using the presale code sent to them. A general ticket for the tour will be available on August 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced and could be purchased via the band's official website.

Arctic Monkeys to wrap up their tour with Ireland leg

Arctic Monkeys released their seventh studio album, The Car, on October 21, 2022. The album has so far peaked within the top ten chart positions on all major album charts and has a gold sales certification in the UK.

To support and build anticipation for the album, the band started their tour with a show at Zorlu PSM in Istanbul, Turkey, on August 9, 2022. Since then, the band has taken their world tour to five of the seven continents throughout five legs, with a sixth leg in North America currently ongoing.

After the band wraps up their North America leg with a show at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico, on October 7, 2023, they will embark on the newly announced Ireland finale tour leg.

The Ireland tour comes after the band canceled their previously scheduled show at Marley Park in Dublin, Ireland, on June 20, 2023. The cancellation led to Irish fans directing their ire at the band for favoring the Glastonbury festival in the UK over them.

The full list of dates and venues for the Arctic Monkeys The Car World Tour Ireland Finale is given below:

October 15, 2023 - Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

October 16, 2023 - Belfast, Ireland at The SSE Arena

October 17, 2023 - Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

October 19, 2023 - Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

Arctic Monkeys released their debut studio album in 2006

Arctic Monkeys had their first major success with their debut studio album, Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not, which was released on January 23, 2006. The album has multi-platinum sales certifications in the UK and was a chart-topper on the UK, Australian, and German album charts.

The album is considered to be one of the most accurate portrayals of youth culture and music tastes in the UK. The album has also been credited with reviving the indie music scene in the UK.

The band had their last major record success with their fifth studio album, AM, which was released on September 6, 2013. The album remains the band's largest success, with several multi-platinum sales certifications.