Why did Arctic Monkeys cancel Dublin show? Refunds and all you need to know

Arctic Monkeys was scheduled to perform at the Marley Park in Dublin, Ireland on June 20, 2023, ahead of their headlining appearance at the Glastonbury Festival on June 23, 2023. However, the band cancelled the Dublin performance due to the band's vocalist, Alex Turner's acute laryngitis.

The band announced the cancellation of the show via a post on their official Instagram page, stating that they were sorry and that all tickets will be refunded by Ticketmaster in the next few days:

"We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys’ show at Marley Park in Dublin Tomorrow. Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest"

Arctic Monkeys cancellation sparks Glastonbury cancellation fears

Arctic Monkeys cancelled the Dublin show but so far seem intent on making it to the Glastonbury festival. Some Irish fans have expressed their ire at the band for this, pointing out that Dublin only had one concert, while the UK received several in the band's tour, including three nights in London.

Others voiced concern that the Glastonbury headlining show might not go on as planned, with several wondering how long it takes to recover from laryngitis.

katie @twofacedlily me to security trying to get into glastonbury with my marlay park ticket #arcticmonkeys me to security trying to get into glastonbury with my marlay park ticket #arcticmonkeys https://t.co/vd6q63UAHi

Anthony kelly @anthonychelly

Cancel an Irish gig the week before/of Didn't someone else pull the same #ArcticMonkeys stroke recently ?Cancel an Irish gig the week before/of #glastonbury due to illness and then show up at the festival all better at the weekend. Didn't someone else pull the same #ArcticMonkeys stroke recently ?Cancel an Irish gig the week before/of #glastonbury due to illness and then show up at the festival all better at the weekend.

A$AP Alan @RealAlanC



Arctic Monkeys cancelled. People across Ireland this evening.Arctic Monkeys cancelled. People across Ireland this evening. Arctic Monkeys cancelled. ❄️🐵 https://t.co/H1K9wT5GE6

Eoghan @eoghan697 Arctic Monkeys cancelling Dublin with only 24 hours notice after just playing 3 nights in London and no doubt being fine to play Glastonbury on Friday… Arctic Monkeys cancelling Dublin with only 24 hours notice after just playing 3 nights in London and no doubt being fine to play Glastonbury on Friday… https://t.co/EZkl6mYLDT

Si H 🎸⚽️🏏 @redsharky99 . Another high profile late cancellation but it’ll be interesting to see if Arctic Monkeys appear for Glastonbury. Also bands are choosing venues that can’t cope and have read many nightmare stories from Saturday’s Depeche gig at Twickenham. Music fans are being treated like. Another high profile late cancellation but it’ll be interesting to see if Arctic Monkeys appear for Glastonbury. Also bands are choosing venues that can’t cope and have read many nightmare stories from Saturday’s Depeche gig at Twickenham. Music fans are being treated like 💩. Another high profile late cancellation but it’ll be interesting to see if Arctic Monkeys appear for Glastonbury. Also bands are choosing venues that can’t cope and have read many nightmare stories from Saturday’s Depeche gig at Twickenham.

Noel Mc Govern @noelmickedy Meant to see Arctic monkeys in Dublin tomorrow and they cancelled their gig. Meant to see Arctic monkeys in Dublin tomorrow and they cancelled their gig. https://t.co/wnuCO8KGg0

Stuart Hardman @stuarthardman

What are the chances of Arctics not being able to do Friday, and the Foo's stepping in? 🤔 Arctic Monkeys cancel tomorrows gig due to Alex Turner having laryngitis. They're headlining @glastonbury on Friday. On before them is mystery act The Churn Ups, who are possibly the Foo's.What are the chances of Arctics not being able to do Friday, and the Foo's stepping in? 🤔 Arctic Monkeys cancel tomorrows gig due to Alex Turner having laryngitis. They're headlining @glastonbury on Friday. On before them is mystery act The Churn Ups, who are possibly the Foo's.What are the chances of Arctics not being able to do Friday, and the Foo's stepping in? 🤔

More about Arctic Monkeys and their music career

Arctic Monkeys was formed as a collaboration between Alex Turner, Matt Helders, and Andy Nicholson in 2002. The band initially started as an instrumental-only band, before Turner transitioned to the position of lead vocalist while practising at the Yellow Arch Studios in Neepsend. The band performed their first live show at The Grapes in Sheffield city centre on June 13, 2003.

The band released their first collection, Beneath the Boardwalk, in 2004. The collection was distributed as CDs by the band at their gigs and concerts for free, quickly gaining a following among their fans, who file shared it amongst themselves as well as new listeners of the band.

Arctic Monkeys released their debut studio album, Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not, on January 23, 2006. The album was a major chart breakthrough, peaking as a chart-topper on the UK, Australian and Irish album charts.

The album won the Album Award at the 2007 Ivar Novello Awards as well as the British Album of the Year award at the 2007 Brit Awards. It also won the Album of the Year Award at the 2006 Mercury Prize.

Following the success of their debut album, the band released the EP Who the F**k Are Arctic Monkeys? on April 24, 2006. The EP was relatively successful, peaking at number 2 on the Danish and Irish album charts.

The band released their second studio album, Favourite Worst Nightmare, on April 23, 2007. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Oricon album chart, as well as the UK and Dutch album charts. The album won the band the British Album of the Year award at the 2008 Brit Awards as well as the Best Album award at the 2008 NME awards.

The band gained critical acclaim with their fifth studio album, AM, which was released on September 6, 2013. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK, Australian, Belgian, Dutch and Irish album charts respectively. The album won the British Album of the Year award at the 2014 Brit Awards, as well as the Best Album award at the 2014 NME Awards.

