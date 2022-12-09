Arctic Monkeys Singapore Concert 2023: Tickets, where to buy, price and all about upcoming Asia Tour

English rock band Arctic Monkeys have announced a concert scheduled for Singapore next year. The British quartet will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on February 28.

Tour promoter Lushington Entertainments made the announcement via their social media handles. More shows are likely to be added for the Arctic Monkeys’ Asia tour in 2023.

Earlier this month, the band announced dates for their European tour, which will also feature artists including The Hives and WJ Healey.

Arctic Monkeys Singapore concert 2023 tickets and details on the other Asian and European venues

Lushington Ent @Lushington_Ent



Book via Seated and standing tickets are available for the Arctic Monkeys concert. Check out the seat plan right here.Book via ticketmaster.sg , hotline 3158-8588 or Singpost outlets when public sale starts on 12 December, 10am. Seated and standing tickets are available for the Arctic Monkeys concert. Check out the seat plan right here.Book via ticketmaster.sg, hotline 3158-8588 or Singpost outlets when public sale starts on 12 December, 10am. https://t.co/8suUuKhtdr

The tickets for their Singapore concert will go live on December 12 at 10 am PT via Ticketmaster.sg. The promoter, Lushington Entertainments, has also revealed a seating plan for Arctic Monkey’s Singapore concert. Tickets for the show begin from S$108 for seats with a restricted view and will go up to S$208 for the standing pen.

Arctic Monkeys are also set to perform at other Asian venues, tickets for which will be available via their website.

Arctic Monkeys @ArcticMonkeys

Hong Kong: Tickets on sale now

Singapore, Philippines and Thailand: 12th Dec @ 10am

Indonesia:19th Dec @ 2pm

Japan: 14th Jan @ 10am

Visit the website for tickets. Arctic Monkeys announce their Asia Tour 2023. Tickets go on sale at the following times:Hong Kong: Tickets on sale nowSingapore, Philippines and Thailand: 12th Dec @ 10amIndonesia:19th Dec @ 2pmJapan: 14th Jan @ 10amVisit the website for tickets. arcticmonkeys.com/live Arctic Monkeys announce their Asia Tour 2023. Tickets go on sale at the following times: Hong Kong: Tickets on sale nowSingapore, Philippines and Thailand: 12th Dec @ 10amIndonesia:19th Dec @ 2pmJapan: 14th Jan @ 10amVisit the website for tickets. arcticmonkeys.com/live https://t.co/cgnXUkUGzU

Arctic Monkeys 2023 Asia Tour Dates

February 28 -- Singapore -- Singapore Indoor Stadium

March 3 -- Hong Kong -- Clockenflap Festival

March 6 -- Philippines -- Manila Filinvest City Events Grounds Alabang

March 9 -- Thailand -- Bangkok -- Bitec

March 12 -- Japan -- Tokyo Garden Theater

March 15 -- Japan -- Osaka -- Zepp Osaka Bayside

March 18 -- Indonesia -- Beach City International Stadium Aneol

Arctic Monkeys earlier hinted at a Manilla show, which is now scheduled to take place in the Philippines. Local promoter Karpos Multimedia teased the announcement wherein they posted images hinting at songs from the band's ’ new album. The first image was of a mirrorball referring to their song titled There’d Better Be A Mirrorball, and the second one was of the lyrics Now That’s My Idea of a Good Time from their song, Sculpture Of Anything Goes.

Arctic Monkeys 2023 Europe Tour Dates

Arctic Monkeys @ArcticMonkeys Arctic Monkeys announce further dates to their European Tour 2023 in Luxembourg, Spain and Italy with support from @TheHives and @WJHealey . Tickets on sale this Wednesday, 7th December at 12pm CET. arcticmonkeys.com/live Arctic Monkeys announce further dates to their European Tour 2023 in Luxembourg, Spain and Italy with support from @TheHives and @WJHealey. Tickets on sale this Wednesday, 7th December at 12pm CET. arcticmonkeys.com/live https://t.co/vwa8B991Od

April 24 – Tipsarena, Linz

April 25 – Zenith, Munich

April 27 – Sporthalle, Hamburg

April 29 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm

April 30 – Spektrum, Oslo

May 2 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

May 3 – Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen

May 5 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

May 8 – Festhalle, Frankfurt

May 9 – Accor Arena, Paris

May 29 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

May 31 – Building Society Arena, Coventry

June 2 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

June 5 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

June 7 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

June 9 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

June 10 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

June 12 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

June 14 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

June 16 – Emirates Stadium, London

June 17 – Emirates Stadium, London

June 20 – Marlay Park, Dublin

June 25 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

More about Arctic Monkeys' new album

The band released their new album, The Car, on October 21, 2022, through Domino Recording Company. Boasting a total of ten tracks, the album was written by frontman Alex Turner and was produced by James Ford.

In an interview with NME, Alex Turner spoke about the new album and said:

“The records we’re making now are definitely different now to the ones we probably thought we would be making when we started out – actually, we didn’t think we’d be even making records anymore,” Turner says. “20 years ago, I didn’t envision ourselves going beyond…”

The Car was released as a follow-up to the band's previous album, Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, which was released in 2018. It was promoted by several singles, including There'd Better Be a Mirrorball, Body Paint, and I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am. All the aforementioned songs peaked within the top 25 on the UK Singles Chart.

Poll : 0 votes