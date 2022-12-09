Arctic Monkeys Singapore Concert 2023: Tickets, where to buy, price and all about upcoming Asia Tour

English rock band Arctic Monkeys have announced a concert scheduled for Singapore next year. The British quartet will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on February 28.
Tour promoter Lushington Entertainments made the announcement via their social media handles. More shows are likely to be added for the Arctic Monkeys’ Asia tour in 2023.
Earlier this month, the band announced dates for their European tour, which will also feature artists including The Hives and WJ Healey.
Arctic Monkeys Singapore concert 2023 tickets and details on the other Asian and European venues
The tickets for their Singapore concert will go live on December 12 at 10 am PT via Ticketmaster.sg. The promoter, Lushington Entertainments, has also revealed a seating plan for Arctic Monkey’s Singapore concert. Tickets for the show begin from S$108 for seats with a restricted view and will go up to S$208 for the standing pen.
Arctic Monkeys are also set to perform at other Asian venues, tickets for which will be available via their website.
Arctic Monkeys 2023 Asia Tour Dates
- February 28 -- Singapore -- Singapore Indoor Stadium
- March 3 -- Hong Kong -- Clockenflap Festival
- March 6 -- Philippines -- Manila Filinvest City Events Grounds Alabang
- March 9 -- Thailand -- Bangkok -- Bitec
- March 12 -- Japan -- Tokyo Garden Theater
- March 15 -- Japan -- Osaka -- Zepp Osaka Bayside
- March 18 -- Indonesia -- Beach City International Stadium Aneol
Arctic Monkeys earlier hinted at a Manilla show, which is now scheduled to take place in the Philippines. Local promoter Karpos Multimedia teased the announcement wherein they posted images hinting at songs from the band's ’ new album. The first image was of a mirrorball referring to their song titled There’d Better Be A Mirrorball, and the second one was of the lyrics Now That’s My Idea of a Good Time from their song, Sculpture Of Anything Goes.
Arctic Monkeys 2023 Europe Tour Dates
- April 24 – Tipsarena, Linz
- April 25 – Zenith, Munich
- April 27 – Sporthalle, Hamburg
- April 29 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm
- April 30 – Spektrum, Oslo
- May 2 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
- May 3 – Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen
- May 5 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
- May 8 – Festhalle, Frankfurt
- May 9 – Accor Arena, Paris
- May 29 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
- May 31 – Building Society Arena, Coventry
- June 2 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
- June 5 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
- June 7 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
- June 9 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
- June 10 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
- June 12 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea
- June 14 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
- June 16 – Emirates Stadium, London
- June 17 – Emirates Stadium, London
- June 20 – Marlay Park, Dublin
- June 25 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow
More about Arctic Monkeys' new album
The band released their new album, The Car, on October 21, 2022, through Domino Recording Company. Boasting a total of ten tracks, the album was written by frontman Alex Turner and was produced by James Ford.
In an interview with NME, Alex Turner spoke about the new album and said:
“The records we’re making now are definitely different now to the ones we probably thought we would be making when we started out – actually, we didn’t think we’d be even making records anymore,” Turner says. “20 years ago, I didn’t envision ourselves going beyond…”
The Car was released as a follow-up to the band's previous album, Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, which was released in 2018. It was promoted by several singles, including There'd Better Be a Mirrorball, Body Paint, and I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am. All the aforementioned songs peaked within the top 25 on the UK Singles Chart.