Arctic Monkeys 2023 tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

English rock band Arctic Monkeys have announced the dates for their Australia tour in 2023. The tour will consist of performances in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in January 2023. Earlier this year, the band announced a series of tour dates, scheduled in America and Europe.

The band will be supported by psychedelic jazz fusion band Mildlife in Melbourne and Brisbane. They will have two openers, DMA’S and indie-rock band The Buoys, in Sydney. The Buoys noted in a statement that getting the support slot for Arctic Monkeys was their dream gig.

Arctic Monkeys 2023 tour tickets and dates

Tickets for Arctic Monkeys' Australian headliner shows will be sold in a presale starting from 10.00 am AEST on June 16. The general sale will begin from June 17, 12.00 pm AEST onwards. While tickets for the Brisbane show will be available through Ticketmaster, tickets for the other shows will be available via the official website of Arctic Monkeys.

Their schedule for the Australia leg of the tour is as follows:

January 4 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

January 11 – Brisbane, Riverstage

January 14 – Sydney, The Domain

Before heading to Australia in January, the band is also set to perform in Europe, starting August 13. They will also perform at the Summer Well Festival in Buftea, Romania, and the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary. They will appear at Zürich Openair in Switzerland on August 23, Paris’ Rock En Seine on August 25, Cala Mijas Festival in Malaga on September 1, and Kalorama in Lisbon on September 2.

Arctic Monkeys will perform in South America in November. They will be supported by American rock band Interpol for a set of dates across Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Paraguay in November. The band will kick off their South American tour at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on November 1 before wrapping up for an arena show in Peru on November 15. They will also perform at the Primavera Sound Festivals.

More about the band

Arctic Monkeys @ArcticMonkeys Matt Helders



More can be found in the digital photo book edition of Live At The Royal Albert Hall on the AM Store. Matt HeldersMore can be found in the digital photo book edition of Live At The Royal Albert Hall on the AM Store. 📷 Matt HeldersMore can be found in the digital photo book edition of Live At The Royal Albert Hall on the AM Store. https://t.co/QOr1eNvmuo

Arctic Monkeys is an English rock band that was formed in Sheffield in 2002. The group consists of Alex Turner (lead vocals, guitar, keyboards), Jamie Cook (guitar, keyboards), Nick O'Malley (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Matt Helders (drums, backing vocals).

The band released their debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not in 2006. It became the fastest-selling debut album in UK chart history. Their second album Favourite Worst Nightmare (2007) was also acclaimed by critics. Both albums won the award for Best British Album at the BRIT Awards. Their next two albums Humbug and Suck It And See were released in 2009 and 2011 respectively.

The band's international success skyrocketed with their critically acclaimed fifth album AM which was released in 2013. The global hit Do I Wanna Know? topped four Billboard charts and was certified platinum in the US. In 2014, the album became their third to win British Album of the Year at the BRIT Awards.

Arctic Monkeys released their sixth album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino in 2018. The album was nominated for the Best Alternative Music Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far