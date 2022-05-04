The Falls Festival 2022 ft. Lil Nas X and Arctic Monkeys: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more 

The Falls Festival is making its return in 2022 with a mighty lineup and a whole new venue. The festival will take place over the course of two weeks at three different locations. The festival will make its return to Byron Bay and Fremantle for the first time in three years, and will make its debut in Birregurra, VIC instead of its usual Lorne edition.

The Birregurra festival will take place from December 29 to December 31, Byron Bay's festival will take place from December 31 to January 2, and Fremantle will take place from January 7 to 8.

Tickets for all three dates go on sale next Thursday on May 12 at 9 a.m. local time. A presale for members of the Falls mailing list will take place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 9, followed by a presale for users of the payment platform LatitudePay from the same time the next day. The general admission tickets start from $189 with additional booking fees and credit card charges.

Falls Festival 2022 lineup

The official new festival site, Pennyroyal Plains, will feature three stages: El Capitan, which will showcase global headline artists from hip hop, indie, rock, and pop, Sugarloaf Resort, which will showcase global electronic artists, and the Futures Stage, which will showcase the future of music.

The full line-up for the Falls Festival 2022/23 is:

Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Peggy Gou, CHVRCHES, Aminé, Ocean Alley, Anna Lunoe, Camelphat, Spacey Jane, DMA's, G Flip, Pinkpantheress, Jamie xx, Rico Nasty, Amyl And The Sniffers, DJ Seinfeld, Genesis Owusu, TSHA, Mall Grab, Ben Böhmer (live), CC:DISCO!, Young Franco, Elsy Wameyo, RONA.,

Juno Mamba, Luude, Lastlings, MAY-A, Choomba, The Vanns, Floodlights, Elkka, King Stingray, Peach PRC, Beddy Rays, Jean Dawson, Telenova, Biscits, Barry Can’t Swim, Wongo, YNG Martyr, 1300, Moktar, Magdalena Bay, Dameeeela, and Ebony Boadu.

More about the festival

Simon Daly founded the Falls Festival as Rock The Falls Festival in 1993. Daly was determined from the start to make Falls and his fellow festival contributions Lost Lands pillars of festival organization and sustainability. Since then, the festival has become one of Australia's best-known music and art festivals.

This year's Falls will be the first in nearly two decades without a Tasmanian event. All Falls events were canceled in the last two years due to pandemic-related restrictions, however prior to that, the festival had been held in Tasmania for 17 years.

