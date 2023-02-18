The Chicks World Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

The Chicks have announced their 2023 world tour, scheduled to take place from June 20, 2023, to September 18, 2023, across Europe and North America.
The band announced the tour via a post on their official Instagram page, where they also listed the dates and venues for their trek.
Tickets for the tour will be available on the official website of Ticketmaster, and are priced at $242, excluding processing fees.
General tickets for the first half of the US shows will be available from February 16, 2023, 10 am local time. Tickets for the second half of the US leg of the tour, as well as concerts in Canada and Europe, will be available from February 17, 2023, at 10 am local time.
The Chicks fan club presale starts on February 15, 2023, at 10 am local time, while the Live Nation presale starts from February 17, 2023, at 10 am local time.
Maren Morris and Ben Harper to join The Chicks, check out the dates and venues
The Chicks will be joined by country singer-songwriter Maren Morris for the tour. Maren Morris is best known for the 2019 album Girl, which won the Album of the Year award at the 2019 CMA awards.
The trio will also be accompanied by Ben Harper on select dates during their trek. Harper is a gospel singer-songwriter and winner of three Grammy Awards.
Also joining The Chicks' tour will be newcomers Wild Rivers, a Canadian band best known for their folk rock music.
A full list of the dates and venues for the tour are given below:
- June 20, 2023 - Oslo, Norway, at Spektrum
- June 21, 2023 - Stockholm, Sweden, at Avicii Arena
- June 23, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome
- June 27, 2023 - Cardiff, UK, at Cardiff Castle
- June 28, 2023 - Glasgow, Scotland, at OVO Arena
- June 30, 2023 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena
- July 2, 2023 - Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena
- July 4, 2023 - Manchester, UK, at AO Arena
- July 21, 2023 - Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center
- July 22, 2023 - Little Rock, Arkansas, at Simmons Bank Arena
- July 25, 2023 - Louisville, Kentucky, at KFC Yum Center
- July 27, 2023 - Nashville, Tennessee, Bridgestone Arena
- July 29, 2023 - Knoxville, Tennessee, at Thompson-Boiling Arena
- July 30, 2023 - Greensboro, North Carolina, at Greensboro Coliseum
- August 2, 2023 - Columbia, Maryland, at Merriweather Post Pavilion
- August 3, 2023 - Bethel, New York, at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- August 5, 2023 - Gilford, New Hampshire, at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- August 6, 2023 - Saratoga Springs, New York, at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
- August 10, 2023 - Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Hersheypark Stadium
- August 11, 2023 - Canandaigua, New York, at CMAC
- August 13, 2023 - Bangor, Maine, at Maine Savings Amphitheater
- August 16, 2023 - Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena
- August 17, 2023 - Grand Rapids, Michigan, at The Van Andel Arena
- August 19, 2023 - Des Moines, Iowa, at Iowa Fairgrounds
- August 25, 2023 - St. Paul, Minnesota, at Minnesota State Fair
- August 26, 2023 - Madison, Wisconsin, at Kohl Center Arena
- August 29, 2023 - Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center
- August 30, 2023 - Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI at Health Center Arena
- September 1, 2023 - Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at Denny Sanford Premier Center
- September 5, 2023 - Vancouver, British Columbia, at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
- September 7, 2023 - Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome
- September 8, 2023 - Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place
- September 10, 2023 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, at SaskTel Centre
- September 12, 2023 - Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life Centre
- September 15, 2023 - Ottawa, NCR, at Richcraft Life at Canadian Tire Centre
- September 16, 2023 - London, UK, at Budweiser Gardens
- September 18, 2023 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
More about The Chicks' music career
The Chicks, originally formed as Dixie Chicks, is a country music band from Texas, with several award-winning albums to their credit ever since their formation in 1995.
Their first success came with their album Wide Open Spaces, which was released in 1988 to favorable reviews, winning the award for Best Country Album at the 1999 Grammy Awards.
The Chicks attained critical acclaim with their 2007 album, Taking the Long Way, winning five Grammy awards, including the most coveted trio of Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year awards at the 2007 Grammy awards.