The Chicks Las Vegas Residency 2023: Tickets, presale, dates and more 

The Chicks have confirmed their 6-night residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, kicking off on May 3, 2023. Presale tickets for the residency started on January 10 at 10 am PT and will last for Citi card members through January 12, 10 pm PT.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers as well as Caesars Rewards members can also avail presale tickets from January 11, 10 pm PT to January 12, 10 pm PT.

Tickets will be made accessible to the general public on the Ticketmaster website from 10 am PT on January 13. Fans can check out more information on the group's official website.

The Chicks Las Vegas Residency 2023: Dates and more

The shows are scheduled to take place at 8 pm on May 3, May 5, May 6, May 10, May 12, and May 13.

The Chicks’ Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer mentioned in their announcement that their live performance in 2022 left them wanting more. The artists also wrote that they hope their fans are ready.

Their official press release read:

"Finally getting to play live in 2022 left us hungry to continue our tour. After so many years without new music, last year felt like a long time coming. We hope our fans are ready for more in 2023 because we are not done! There is a lot more to come this year and we are excited to get it all started in Las Vegas at the Zappos Theater this Spring."

Zappos Theater has previously had residencies from Shania Twain and Gwen Stefani, with current residencies having Miranda Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency and Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency.

The Chicks' latest album Gaslighter was released in July 2020. It has singles like March, March, Julianna Calm Down and Sleep at Night. Since the release of their debut track I Can Love You Better in 1997, the group has won a total of 12 Grammys, with four of them for best country album. The winning albums include Wide Open Spaces (1998), Fly (1999), Home (2002), and Taking The Long Way (2006).

The trio won the CMA’s entertainer of the year honor in 2000.

In brief, about The Chicks

The Chicks, formerly known as Dixie Chicks, is an American country music band from Dallas, Texas. The band had 33 million certified albums sold and sales of 27.9 million albums in the US by July 2020.

The band became the best-selling all-woman band and best-selling country group in the United States during the Nielsen SoundScan era, which began in 1991.

Their albums have had multi-platinum sales in the United States, Canada, and Australia, with numerous charting singles on the American Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.

Their tracks Wide Open Spaces, You Were Mine, There's Your Trouble, Without You, Cowboy Take Me Away, and a cover of Bruce Robison's Travelin' Soldier peaked at rank one.

The Chicks also gained top position on the Adult Contemporary chart with their 2002 cover of Fleetwood Mac's Landslide.

Poll : 0 votes