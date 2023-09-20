"Records that cannot be broken" - Fans rejoice as BLACKPINK Lisa’s Money surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify and 900 million views on YouTube

Even two years after its release, BLACKPINK's Lisa's Money continues to break records and captivate audiences worldwide. On September 19, 2023, the exclusive performance video and the song achieved two remarkable milestones, surpassing 900 million views on YouTube and reaching 1 billion streams on Spotify.

This high-energy track, which has become a ubiquitous presence across the globe, undoubtedly stands as a testament to Lisa's artistry. LALISA, her debut solo song, initially garnered substantial attention, but it was Money that catapulted her to a new level of success.

This sensational hit resonated with audiences because of its infectious beats and powerful choreography, solidifying her status as a musical powerhouse and a global sensation.

BLACKPINK's Lisa breaks records with her song Money

The future of BLACKPINK as a group has been put up as a question mark, with uncertainty surrounding which of the four members have renewed their contracts, given that their contracts expired in July.

While there are many speculations that Lisa has plans to not renew her contract with YG Entertainment because of her popularity and demand as a solo artist, she continues to garner attention for her remarkable individual achievements.

The star's solo career recently reached new heights as her song Money surpassed 900 million views on YouTube within just two years of its 2021 release. Notably, the song also achieved the significant milestone of 1 billion streams on Spotify, a feat only a few artists have claimed.

In doing so, Lisa not only outperformed her fellow teammate Jennie, who previously held the record for her song Solo with 958 million views, but she also surpassed her group BLACKPINK's How You Like That and etched her name onto the Spotify global chart.

This accomplishment made her the first K-pop female act to achieve such a feat and the first K-pop idol to simultaneously achieve this milestone on both platforms.

BLACKPINK's global fanbase, known as BLINKs, showered their beloved artist with praise and congratulations on social media, celebrating her success in the music industry.

BLACKPINK recently concluded its "Born Pink" concert tour on September 17, 2023. With 64 sold-out shows across various arenas worldwide, the group solidified its status as one of the greatest music groups in history.

Their remarkable journey was recently recognized, with the group winning the coveted "Group of the Year" award at the MTV Video Music Awards, showcasing their profound impact on the global music scene.

Lisa, as a solo artist, also has an upcoming schedule in her bag for her fans, where she is all set to perform at the world-famous Crazy Horse nightclub in Paris with a cabaret crew. This event is supposed to have five shows, all of which are already sold out.

As the uncertainty surrounding BLACKPINK's future lingers, the Money singer's solo achievements stand as a testament to her talent and the enduring appeal of her music. Her groundbreaking milestones on YouTube and Spotify further cement her status as a trailblazing artist in the music industry.