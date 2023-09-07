"Not your ordinary stage but..": BLACKPINK's Lisa recent performance announcement at Crazy Horse in France ignites mixed reactions amongst BLINKs

BLACKPINK's Lisa has again made history as she prepares to embark on her solo venture to depict cabaret performances at the iconic Crazy Horse in Paris. In response to the requests of fans worldwide, Lisa's decision to grace the stage of this renowned venue has excited Parisian BLINKs and other fans around the globe. This announcement was recently made by the BLACKPINK member herself through her Instagram, where her silhouette was seen in a graceful pose.

Lisa's choice to host her solo shows in France is a heartfelt response to her loyal fanbase. As a member of BLACKPINK, Lisa has gathered fans worldwide with her unique talent, charm, and charisma.

As such, the anticipation surrounding her solo performances has been building for some time, and the official announcement has finally turned those dreams into reality. However, the venue has been known to host some explicit shows in the past, which has had some fans looking negatively at it.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's upcoming Crazy House stint sees fans sharing their mixed reactions as popularity for the shows reach sky-high

The chosen venue for Lisa's solo performances is the world-famous Crazy Horse nightclub in Paris. While the venue's reputation for topless performances initially raised concerns among fans, it's important to note that Crazy Horse has also hosted numerous renowned celebrities who have delivered iconic performances celebrated as artistic expressions.

As such, artists like Beyoncé, Frederick Wiseman, Pamela Anderson, Dita Von Teese, and Aubade have graced the stage of Crazy Horse and contributed to the establishment's prestige.

Lisa's solo shows are scheduled for September 28, 29, and 30, promising an extraordinary and unforgettable experience. Her cabaret performances will feature classic medleys such as But I Am A Good Girl and Crisis? What Crisis?, something totally new for her as an artist. Tickets for Lisa's performances had been priced at 250 euros each, - a proof of the raging demand for Lisa's event. Notably, all tickets for the first night, September 28, have already sold out.

While some initial concerns were raised about the venue's nature, there's still excitement and curiosity about how Lisa's performances will unfold. Fans speculate that her shows may differ significantly from the traditional topless cabaret performances associated with Crazy Horse. Moreover, it has been speculated that Lisa might incorporate elements of musical theater or introduce entirely new dance routines, aligning closely with her unique artistic vision.

Netizens divided over Lisa's solo announcement venue (Image via Twitter/misskhiel)

The mystery surrounding the BLACKPINK star's solo performances adds to the intrigue. Strict rules prohibiting photography and video recording for social media sharing have also been implemented, enhancing the exclusivity of the shows. It is clear that Lisa's performances will be an intimate and exclusive experience, reserved for those fortunate enough to secure tickets.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's upcoming solo cabaret performances at the Crazy Horse in Paris have ignited a global sensation. With fans eagerly awaiting this momentous event, her solo endeavor promises to be a unique and unforgettable experience.