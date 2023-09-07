The inclusion of BLACKPINK's Rosé in the new Never Still 4 of Rimowa campaign has fans thrilled. On September 7, 2023, the new Rimowa campaign's star-studded cast, which includes football star Kylian Mbappé and seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, is taking the internet by storm.

The latest campaign by Rimowa, Never Still 4, brings three iconic stars who are massively celebrated across the globe and intends to share the stars' perception of the word 'travel' through the campaign.

The Never Still 3, which was released by Rimowa two years ago in 2021, had a star-lit cast of Rihanna, Roger Federer, Patti Smith, and LeBron James, who embodied the essence of traveling with their individualism.

Global superstar Rosé in the German luxurious travel brand Rimowa trends on Twitter

Rimowa's Never Still 4 campaign was released globally on September 7, 2023, across cinema, digital, outdoor, and print worldwide. The ad would flaunt a background score composed by none other than the Oscar-winning composer for the movie Dune, Hans Zimmer.

Meanwhile, Rosé shares her purpose for traveling and what it means to her in this refreshing campaign.

Travel allowed me to expand my meaning of home. As traveling has become an essential part of my life, I’ve realised that home has become more of a state of mind than a specific place. It’s a collection of memories, experiences and people that provide a sense of belonging. (as stated in ELLE)

Fans take to X (formerly known as Twitter) and share their excitement over this latest news:

In the ad film, BLACKPINK's Rosé, Lewis Hamilton, and the French football prodigy, Kylian Mbappé, are seen carrying their Rimowa suitcases around while sharing about what traveling means to them. Rimowa's decision to add the Oscar-winning Hans Zimmer score to their ad is an attempt to leave viewers with an unquenchable thirst for travel.

Post-pandemic, this would be the German luggage-making brand's first campaign in a long time. Considering the shift in the traveling paradigm, the brand had to form an ad that would inspire its viewers to taste the waterfalls once again with the help of its star-studded cast.

Never Still Chapter 4 with BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Lewis Hamilton, and Kylian Mbappé is more than just an ad

Furthermore, as for the seven-time F1 champion, Lewis Hamilton, the racer conveyed how he sees traveling as an essential part of experiencing various things that the world has to offer, and through that, he learned how to embrace challenges and learn from them. As told to ELLE by him:

I have spent my whole career traveling the world, and those experiences have shaped who I am as both a driver, and a human. Home is where I reflect, but it’s through travel that I’m truly inspired.

For the French professional football player, traveling is a way to live many different lives and cross paths with various amazing people. As told to ELLE:

When you travel, you see different types of lives, and you learn a lot. I crossed paths with amazing people that I never thought I would meet in my life.

It would be the BLACKPINK star's fourth brand tie-up after Yves Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. Her fans are over the moon over this latest update, which resulted in the hashtag #ROSÉ trending on X (formerly Twitter). Her group concert tour, BORN PINK WORLD TOUR, which commenced in November 2022, will see its curtain fall on September 17, 2023, in Seoul.