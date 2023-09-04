Fans appreciate Blackpink Rose's look for the Sulwhasoo campaign: “She looks stunning” 

Sulwhasoo, the luxury Korean skincare range has declared Blackpink member Rose their global ambassador. In their campaign, the idol was spotted doing pottery where her flawless skin exhibits the goodness of Korean skin care.

In the campaign shoot, Sulwhasoo managed to interview the Korean idol where she showed the products at the Vintage flagship store at Bukchon House. In another campaign, Rose was spotted making pot which signifies the wellness of Mother Earth.

Fans appreciate Rose's Sulwhasoo campaign look ( Image via Twitter/artistrosiee)

On Instagram, Sulwasoo has posted campaign pictures of the Blackpink member where she wore a black halter neck top and a white sheer off-shoulder dress and fans show the exodus of appreciating comments.

A fan has written on Twitter saying that she looks stunning whereas others have added their appreciating comments on the post.

Blackpink Rose stunned her fans with flawless skin and strapless dress

Sulwhasoo has released a campaign featuring Blackpink's Rose, showcasing her beauty regime using their range including the First Care activating serum, concentrated ginseng renewing serum, and Ginseng renewing cream in two short videos.

In the ambassador film, she appeared in two different looks. In her first appearance, she wore a black halter neck top and with her messy ponytail, she faced the camera while petting the mud in a pottery machine.

In the next, she came fresh with a huge sheer white dress replicating the dreamy look of the luxury Korean skincare brand.

Through the pottery scene, the Korean brand tried to depict the narrative of the wellness of Ginseng cream. On Instagram, the brand added their tagline " The All-New Ultimate S Cream" and wrote,

1,000 days of waiting for one day of harvest.Through extensive research and incubation, Our GINSENG BERRY SR™ concentrate holds the ultimate vitality in every drop to help recapture the skin’s youth.

In this post, fans love the skin texture of the Blackpink member and show their fondness for this Blackpink member. Appreciating her beauty, fans said " Beauty at its best" while some others have commented she is "the best girl in the world."

Fans rejoice in K-pop idol Sulwhasoo's look ( image via Instagram/Sulwhasoo)

While most fans talk about her beauty and flawless skin, some internet users suggest Sulwhasoo adorn her with gorgeous dresses and makeup. Moreover, fans rejoice in the K-pop idol's beauty, some people believe she is the right spokesperson for the brand. Appreciating the brand's decision, fans believe no one but she is perfect for the ambassador role for this brand.