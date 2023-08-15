5 most iconic fashion moments served by Ariana Grande 

The fashion evolution of Ariana Grande is quite visible. With the transformation from her Cat Valentine character in Nickelodeon to the red carpet, the world has witnessed a thorough shift in this vocalist.

Ariana Grande, a 30-year-old vocalist, has appeared before her fans, creating numerous looks from different designers. Just like her talent, her penchant for fashion evolves rapidly.

Ever since her Nickelodeon days, when she sported red-dyed hair in a prom dress, Ariana Grande established a distinctive style statement. This style icon believes in simplicity and soberness, so the high ponytail and thick winged liner became her signature style.

Evaluating her penchant for styling, here are the five best fashion moments of Ariana Grande.

Spanning from the 2018 Met Gala to the 2020 Grammy Awards, Ariana Grande has created a series of truly iconic fashion moments

1)The Wedding Dress, 2021

In one year of dating, Ariana Grande tied Knott with American singer Miley Sirius’s friend Dalton Gomez in 2021. In a very intimate wedding ceremony at her place, Grande shared some snaps from her wedding.

Clad in Vera Wang’s column dress, Arina Grande looked like the prettiest bride. Vera wang kept the exposed back with a visible bra strap in the sleek charmeuse silk silhouette. The corset top with a plunging neckline was added to this ivory-white sleek strapless dress, and it was paired with a shoulder-length bubble bow.

To finish off the look, Grande added pearl jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz to her satin-finished gown which was inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s character from Funny Face. Among her several fashion moments, this wedding look from Vera Wang is a perfect blending of aesthetics and unadorned fashion.

2) Met Gala, 2018

The 24-year-old vocalist stood out from other red carpet guests when she walked in her " Heavenly Body" themed long gown at Met Gala 2018. It is another creative piece from Vera Wang, where she showed her caliber in the art realm.

The gown got the imprints of Micheal Angello's famous painting " The Last Judgement" to sync Met Gala 2018 theme 'Heavenly Body'. The floor-swept gown got a tulle silhouette cover all over the dress with a corseted backless top.

With the blending of azure and tan hues with celestial body imprints, the personal stylist of Grande, Law Roach, added a matching tulle hood and diamond earring. Her signature winged eyeliner and a high ponytail compliment the nude shade lipgloss and shimmery azure-hued highlight on the edge of her eyes.

3) The Billboard Women in Music Award, 2018

Expand Tweet

Ariana Grande received the Women of the Year Award from the Billboard Women in Music Award in 2018 by draping a short fluffy dress by Christian Siriano. With the lilac-hued satin silhouette and a high-knee boot, the vocalist provided a girly appearance with minimal accessories.

From Christian Siriano's pre-fall 2019, Grande chose this strapless corset top dress for the event. The enlarged fluffy plaides from the waist section added extra feminity where the lilac-hued high knee boot from Le Silla Eva Stretch.

Keeping everything very simple, she added a diamond choker and ring from Tiffany & Co. To give a slight highlight, the vocalist painted black nail polish and her signature high ponytail.

4) American Music Awards, 2016

Aligning herself with the trend, Ariana was seen with her wardrobe experiments. In 2016, this talented vocalist showed up a bustier and wide-legged pants with platform heels.

Ariana Grande in Wide legged trousers ( Image via Getty)

In this outlook, Grande wore a tan-hued bustier and white wide-legged trousers from I.D. Sarrieri. The bustier got a black layer, while the white trouser is wrapped around the waist in silver-hued lace.

The musician paired a high heel with a diamond choker along with her signature hairstyle. This clean look suits Grande; the dark lip shade adds elegance.

5) The Grammy Award, 2020

In 2020 the singer bagged her first Grammy Award, and Grande appeared in a pastel-hued tulle Cinderella dress. This exorbitant gown got several plaids that created a voluminous look perfectly balanced with the sleek upper.

The pastel-shaded tulle dress got a blue and grey mixed hue, and by pairing the gloves, the Italian designer Giambattista Valli brought the princess vibe to the dress. With several patterned plaids on the waistline and knee length, this fluffy dress also ignited the ballet core fashion trend.

Ariana Grande in Grammy Award 2020 ( Image via Getty)

Ariana Grande rounds off the look with dark-winged eyeliner and a blonde ponytail. She also added ear studs and chokers to keep the look simple.

The '7 Rings' singer with a high ponytail separates a style genre for her. The thick winged liner on the red carpet or a long hoodie as street fashion, Ariana Grande knows what styling suits her. Sometimes adding extra drama, discarding it, the singer mingles retro fashion with modern fabric.