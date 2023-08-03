Fans express excitement for the upcoming Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Italian Camo” sneakers: “One of the best Kobe 6s ” 

Fans are rejoicing as the Kobe Protro 6 ' Italian Camo' is back in the Nike Bryant shoe line. Nike CEO, John Donahoe, announced the relaunch of Kobe in the summer of 2024 during an earning call with TMZ Sports in June.

A post from @zsneakerheadz's Instagram page got an exodus of emotions and love for the legend. This Italian Camo colorway has a handsome fanbase among all the Kobe Protro sneakers and a fan confirms it by commenting:

"One of the best Kobe 6s."

With the exhilarating expressions with fire and heart emoticons, the black mamba fans show the depth of their love for the legend. Some have even asked for Protro 7 and 8 too.

Fans' exhilarating comments on the news of Kobe Protro 6 show their love for The legend Black Mamba

Because the legend spent a significant amount of time in Italy during his formative years, the Italian Camo is held in particular regard in the Kobe series. The release of this sneaker intends to celebrate and show love for other cultures while also paying honor to the Italian army. This replica of sneak scales on the upper add boldness whereas the glossy heel panels with the Black Mamba signature convey the mamba energy throughout the sneaker.

Protro 6 was launched in 2010 and this Italian Camo colorway came just a year later with a limited stock. After the tragic loss of the Black Mamba in 2020, fans' disappointment reached its peak but this announcement came as a silver lining.

When fans are titillated with the return of Kobe 6, some seem to be awestruck and want to grab the pair as soon as it releases. Some fans want to replace their old pair with the new one, while others express their love for neon and blue. Some fans can be seen asking about the release date of the sneakers. But they all are happy and excited about Protro 6 'Italian Camo'.

Many fans have been asking for the blue and neo colorways. Although, some feel this model is not the best for reiteration. Due to its limited stocks, some fans' sarcasm attacked Vanessa Bryant. While others said that they already wishlist the product.

The huge fandom of Black Mamba is obvious and it was not only restricted to his basketball career but as a human, he is highly respected. Those serene eyes beholding the passion might not be seen further on the hardwood, but through his sneaker lines, fans want him to be alive.

This Italian Camo will heat the sneaker world in the summer of 2024 and fans have to wait till then. However, the official date of the launch is yet to announce.