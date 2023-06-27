What is Vanessa Bryant’s net worth? Fortune explored as she wins lawsuit against BodyArmor

Vanessa Bryant has made headlines after recent developments in a lawsuit. She recently won over one million dollars after a legal suit regarding one of Kobe Bryant's previous investments. Here is a breakdown of her net worth following this news.

Aside from being the wife of an NBA Hall of Famer, Vanessa Bryant has done well for herself in her own career. Right now, she is a businesswoman, model, and Philanthropist. According to reports, her net worth is estimated to be around $600 million.

After the tragic passing of the LA Lakers legend and her older daughter, Vanessa took up some of her husband's business ventures. Along with being the CEO of "Granity Studios," she is also handles the "Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Vanessa got her start as a model in music videos prior to her marriage to Kobe, and still has ventures in the world of fashion. Two years ago, she launched a clothing line titled "Mambacita," in honor of Gigi Bryant. Vanessa partnered with a femaled owned company to help get this off the ground.

Following Kobe's death, Vanessa had some issues with Nike regarding his contract. Despite some minor disputes, the two sides managed to work things out and have kept their partnership going.

Vanessa Bryant wins million-dollar lawsuit

Vanessa Bryant's net worth is sure to see a slight bump following recent events. According to TMZ, the widow of Kobe Bryant was awarded $1.5 million from a massive invest her husband made in the past.

Back in 2013, Kobe invested in a sports drink compnay called Body Armor. The company was later bought by Coca-Cola, and his investment earned close to $400 million.

Not long after his tragic death, the president of "Kobe Inc." came looking for a cut of the wealth. Molly Carter claimed the Hall of Fame guard told her she'd be getting a tiny percentage of the investment.

Vanessa took up this lawsuit after her husband's passing, and managed to walk away victorious. She won on the grounds that Carter broke the terms in her contract after she was caught bad mouthing the Bryant family.

The case eventually went to arbitration, where Vanessa was later awarded the money.

Poll : 0 votes