"We love you to the moon and back infinity +1" - Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt message for daughter Gigi Bryant on her birthday

Back in January of 2020, Kobe and Gigi Bryant were among those who lost their lives in a horrific helicopter crash. What was once a happy day for the family is now a sad one.

On May 1st, 2023, Gigi Bryant would have been celebrating her 17th birthday. While she might not be with us anymore, the family is still making sure to honor her.

Throughout this tragedy, Vanessa Bryant has managed to stand tall. Despite losing her husband and one of her daughters, she continues to push forward and has delivered a ton of heartfelt messages.

On Gigi's birthday, Vanessa took to social media to show some love to her daughter. She posted a picture of them with a loving caption.

"Happy birthday, sweet Gigi! We love you to the moon and back infinity +1. Forever & Always."

Before her passing, Gigi was following in her father's footsteps. With the LA Lakers legend as her coach and mentor, she was well on her way to become a special talent. More importantly, Kobe Bryant was able to share the game he loved so deeply with one of his children.

NBA fans also show love to Gigi Bryant on her birthday

For more reasons than one, the NBA world was hit hard by the news of Gigi and Kobe Bryant. The game lost one of its greatest players other, along with multiple other innocent parents and children.

Like Vanessa, the basketball community continues to show love to Gigi Bryant on what would have been her 17th birthday. Tweets continue to pour in with heartfelt words about her.

Clippers vs Celtics 2023 FINALS @rhonda_shawarma

She's now 17. It's been 3 years since the accident happened. Rest in peace to gigi, kobe, and the other people who died. Happy Birthday to Gianna "Gigi" BryantShe's now 17. It's been 3 years since the accident happened. Rest in peaceto gigi, kobe, and the other people who died. Happy Birthday to Gianna "Gigi" Bryant🎂She's now 17. It's been 3 years since the accident happened. Rest in peace 🙏 to gigi, kobe, and the other people who died.🙏🙏

Kim Castro @kimkarlocastro Supposed to be the 17th Birthday of Gigi Bryant. :(

God is unfair. ALWAYS. Supposed to be the 17th Birthday of Gigi Bryant. :( God is unfair. ALWAYS.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 🏽 Gigi Bryant would have turned 17 today. Happy birthday #MambaCita Gigi Bryant would have turned 17 today. Happy birthday #MambaCita 🙏🏽https://t.co/y932dbU621

Almost three years later and fans are still devastated by this tragic event. That being said, it's great to see fans continuing to keep her memory alive on days like today. Even though she isn't around, the family and ones close to them should still celebrate.

Like Kobe Bryant, Gigi's memory will continue to go on as the years go by. Today might be hard for Vanessa and the Bryant family, but love from fans like this should put a smile on their face. Just like them, they are refusing to let her be forgotten.

