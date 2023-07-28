Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Italian Camo" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Italian Camo" is making a blazing comeback in Summer 2024, and it's sending glad tidings through the Swoosh community. Back in 2011, the "Italian Camo" colorway made its debut as part of the original Kobe 6 lineup, and it was an absolute banger.

Fast forward to 2021, Nike's announced the revival of the Kobe lineup, with the Kobe 6 Protro set to be launched next summer. This drop is more than just a shoe; it's an acclamation to Italian culture and basketball, seamlessly blending classic design elements with the athletic spirit of the Black Mamba himself. It's a fusion of greatness.

According to Sneakerfiles, Nike has yet to disclose a specific release date for this highly-anticipated drop. As such, sneaker enthusiasts should remain watchful and keep an eye out for the official announcement. Coming back from the vault, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Italian Camo" sneakers will presumably come with a price tag of $180 USD. Anticipate its availability on Nike's SNKRS app, as well as through select online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Italian Camo" sneakers are wrapped up in black and crimson red hues

The Kobe 6, which debuted in 2010 as Kobe Bryant's sixth signature shoe, drew attention for its distinctive design. The design was reminiscent of snake scales, aptly representing his renowned moniker, the "Black Mamba." In 2011, introducing the "Italian Camo" colorway further solidified Kobe's global influence, as it paid tribute to his formative years spent in Italy while his father, Joe Bryant, pursued a professional basketball career.

It was a celebration of Kobe's global influence, showcasing his love and appreciation for diverse cultures, all the while highlighting his competitive edge and killer instincts on the court. When Kobe stepped on the hardwood, he was always on the hunt for that edge, and the "Italian Camo" had his back.

Over the years, this shoe evolved into a rare and highly coveted gem, especially after Kobe's heartbreaking departure in 2020. His legacy lives on through these kicks, and it's a powerful testament to his impact on and off the court.

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz pic.twitter.com/fsqbQ3diEc “Italian Camo” Nike Kobe 6 Protro expected to return Summer 2024..

Nike is sticking with the OG chromatic scheme for the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Italian Camo" revival. In terms of design, the sneaker is adorned with a signature camouflage pattern, representing Italy's diverse landscapes consisting of vineyards, mountains, and coastlines, blending natural beauty with urban vibes.

Moreover, the palette is dominated by black, khaki, and olive, with crimson red injecting a fierce contrast, emphasizing the profile of Swooshes and Kobe's iconic logo on the tongue. The sneakers showcase a dark olive outsole and a black midsole, with the shining olive heel cap exhibiting the crimson-red signature of Kobe.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Italian Camo" revival marks not only a significant moment for sneaker enthusiasts but also a profound tribute to the indelible legacy of Kobe Bryant. As anticipation builds, admirers of both Italian culture and the unparalleled Black Mamba are sure to keep a keen eye on the approaching release.

Individual doesn’t want to miss the trick and truly want to add the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Italian Camo" masterpiece to their collection, which they will find in stores in Summer 2024, they keep an eye on Nike’s official website or install SNKRS app in their device.