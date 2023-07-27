5 best upcoming Nike Kobe sneaker releases

First released in 2006, the Nike Kobe sneaker line has become one of the Swoosh brand's most popular and iconic collections. The Kobe sneakers are known for their sleek design, lightweight construction, and high performance on the court. Each Kobe sneaker model has its own unique features and design elements, but they all share the same commitment to innovation and excellence that Kobe Bryant embodied throughout his career.

All the loyal Kobe fans and sneakerheads have kept the demand for these sneaker models quite high. Thus, to keep up with the demands, Nike is going to release a wide range of Kobe sneakers in 2023 as well as 2024. Here is a list of some of the best upcoming Nike Kobe sneaker releases.

Nike Kobe 4 Protro and four other Kobe pairs featuring attractive color schemes are to be launched soon

1) Kobe 8 Protro White

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro is set to return this fall in "Triple White." Bryant wore the shoes for the first quarter of the 2011–2012 season, and they last appeared in the special 2016 "Fade to Black" pack. The upcoming Kobe pairs have a soccer-inspired appearance and are very light and low-cut.

The pairs are made of innovative mesh uppers along with pebbled leather overlays, featuring embroidered logo details on the laterals and tongue. Braille-detailed designs are carved on the rear of the Zoom Air midsoles. Finally, a gloss-white wedge at the midfoot, accompanied by hardwood-designed traction outsoles, completes the appearance.

The pair will be released on August 24, 2023, with a price tag of $180.

2) Kobe 6 Protro Reverse Grinch

The Nike Kobe 6's original green "Grinch" colorway debuted on December 26, 2011, as a part of Nike's annual "Christmas Pack." The new shoe features a bright red base on the scaly-designed TPU exterior, outsole, and tongue, with Electric Green accents on the lacing system and Kobe's raising sheath symbol on the heel and tongue.

The "Reverse Grinch" will be released on December 16, 2023, with a price tag of $180. These are probably one of the best Nike Basketball shoe sequels in history.

3) Kobe 4 Protro Black Metallic Gold

There aren't many details available about the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Black/Metallic Gold" sneakers. However, as per the mock-up image, the entire sneaker will be coated in pitch-black suede with a metallic gold Swoosh and the classic Nike Kobe emblem on the tongue.

There are presently no other details available regarding the sneaker. The forthcoming Kobe 4 Protro is also expected to include revised tooling to boost performance. Aside from that, the fundamentals will be the same as before.

The pair will be available for purchase for $180 on December 26, 2023.

4) Kobe 8 Protro White Radiant Emerald

Kobe 8 Protro White Radiant Emerald (Image via SBD)

The new Nike Kobe 8 Protro sneaker pair is dressed in a two-tone bright emerald and white ensemble. There have been no leaks of this Nike Kobe 8 Protro, but it is expected to sport a crisp white base contrasting with emerald hues on the Nike Swoosh logo, laces, rubber outsole, and inner lining.

Kobe's emblem will be on the tongues and insoles, as well as his autograph on the heel counter. The top will be made of engineered mesh with microfiber overlays and premium leather around the heels and collar. The design is completed by an extended Lunarlon midsole accompanied by Zoom Air cushioning.

The pair will be available for purchase for $190 on February 8, 2024.

5) Kobe 8 Protro White Court Purple

This Nike Kobe sneaker design is similar to the previous one, and they will be released as a pack. The color scheme will be dominantly purple for this pair. It features a white base with contrasting purple highlights on the Nike Swoosh logo, laces, rubber outsole, and inner lining. This pair will also incorporate high-quality materials and Zoom Air cushioning technology.

The pair will be released on February 8, 2024, with a price tag of $190.

Nike Kobe sneaker releases are not limited to these, as there will be many more, particularly in 2024. So be ready to marvel at some of the best Kobe sneakers ever.