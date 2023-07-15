Fans thrilled as news of Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Venice Beach" sneaker restock surfaces online: "One of my favorites, can't wait!"

One of the most popular Kobe sneakers, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Venice Beach" is scheduled to return after almost a decade. The news recently surfaced online and won the hearts of netizens. The sneaker model will make a comeback in Summer 2024 and will be available for $180.

All the iconic features and the vibrant colorways will stay the same. Teal, red, yellow, and silver are used in a very unique way across the mesh upper and the model's standard TPU heel counter is turquoise. The medial yellow Swooshes and vivid orange sock lining stand out against the greyscale heel.

The bright color palate of the Kobe 8 Protro "Venice Beach" sneakers attracts sneakerheads even in 2023. The shoes can be worn with bright and funky outfits and can also be paired with neutral hues, making it a must-have.

Several netizens took to social media to react to the exciting news as soon as it surfaced online.

Fans excited for Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Venice Beach" sneaker (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

"Need these: - Fans express excitement for Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Venice Beach" sneakers

The design inspiration behind the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Venice Beach" sneaker is the vibrant and lively atmosphere of Venice Beach in Los Angeles. The shoe draws inspiration from the neighborhood's skateboarding scene, outdoor courts, and street basketball culture.

The colorway and unique patterns on the shoe reflect the energetic and colorful environment of Venice Beach. Known for its graffiti, streetball, and surf culture, Venice Beach serves as a symbol of the dynamic and diverse spirit of Los Angeles. The shoe captures this essence by incorporating bold and eye-catching colors, such as bright blue with yellow and red accents.

Even though the pair was initially released in 2013, it fits into the fashion world in 2023 perfectly. Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Venice Beach" is an every-green sneaker model and sneakerheads are very excited about its upcoming return. Netizens have been flooding social media and expressing their excitement about Nike bringing back some of the best retro shoes.

"Venice Beach" is one of the highly coveted Kobe sneaker models from 2013 and the news of its restock has made fans feel nostalgic. Now that Nike is bringing back Kobe sneakers, fans expressed that they also want the 'What The Kobe 8' sneakers along with other models. Several individuals took to the comments section of @zsneakerheadz's Instagram post to express their excitement about the upcoming restock.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Soon, the Swoosh label will announce the official release date of the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Venice Beach" sneakers.