Nike Kobe 8 "Venice Beach" sneakers: Price and more details explored

Nike has announced that it is bringing back Kobe sneakers and the Nike Kobe 8 "Venice Beach" sneakers have been added to that list. Nike is planning to relaunch Kobe Bryant's sneaker line this summer. The relaunch will take place before August 24, a special day known as "Kobe Day." The CEO of Nike, John Donahoe mentioned that Kobe's legacy is a key part of the sneaker brand and it will add a huge value to the label's reputation.

While it is not clear if the Swoosh label will launch any new model of Kobe sneakers, it is confirmed that many iconic old models will make a comeback. The Nike Kobe 8 "Venice Beach" sneakers will come during Summer 2024 at a price tag of $180 a pair. However, the sneaker label hasn't disclosed the exact release date.

Nike Kobe 8 "Venice Beach" sneakers have the iconic blue, orange, and yellow color palate

The Nike Kobe 8 "Venice Beach" was released in 2013 and was designed with a tie-dye pattern throughout the Engineered Mesh upper. This was inspired by the graffiti seen on the Venice Beach boardwalk. The sneaker also features a unique colorway with wild tones that mirror the vibrant atmosphere of Venice Beach.

The upcoming version also incorporates a multi-colored mesh upper with teal, red, yellow, and silver tones, maintaining its original vibrancy. An energetic orange sock liner and yellow medial Swooshes contrast with the sneaker's trademark turquoise TPU heel counter. These vibrant components perfectly capture the color scheme and attitude of Venice Beach as they shine against the heel's monochromatic background.

Nike Kobe 8 is one of the lightest Kobe sneakers among others. The upper of the sneakers is constructed using engineered mesh material. This lightweight and breathable material offers a flexible and supportive fit. The shoe incorporates Nike's Flywire technology, which consists of strong, lightweight cables that are integrated into the upper. This provides a dynamic lockdown fit and support for quick lateral movements.

The Kobe 8 features a low-cut silhouette, offering increased ankle mobility and a more natural range of motion. This design choice was intended to suit Kobe Bryant's playing style, which focused on speed and agility. The midsole of the Kobe 8 utilizes Lunarlon foam technology. Lunarlon provides responsive and soft cushioning, offering a good balance of comfort and court feel.

This Kone sneaker also includes a carbon fiber shank plate embedded in the midsole. This plate enhances stability and support during aggressive movements on the court. It incorporates an external heel counter, which helps to lock the heel in place and provide additional stability.

Kobe Bryant's legacy goes beyond his attainments on the playground. His impact on sneaker culture is undeniable, with his signature line of sneakers becoming some of the most popular and sought-after shoes in the world. The Nike Kobe 8 "Venice Beach" is a prime example of how Kobe's influence extended beyond basketball and into fashion and design.

Even though it was released in 2013, the sneaker model is still quite trendy. Among many other Kobe sneakers, "Venice Beach" is considered as the most vibrant and cool one. This iconic yet trendy sneaker model will come to the market in 2024 at a price of $180 per pair.