5 Best Nike Kobe 8 Colorways of all time 

Nike has always had a reputation for introducing some of the most unique and extraordinary silhouettes to the sneaker market, many of which have made a huge mark on the sneaker world. Among the many silhouettes that the brand has released, the one that was a hit in the sneaker scene is the Kobe 8.

In 2012, Kobe Bryant's eighth signature shoe made its debut. The low-top design has a full-length Lunarlon midsole for lightweight cushioning and an engineered mesh upper. The collaboration began with the NBA star and continued with refreshing Kobe silhouettes, one of which is the Kobe 8 model.

Check out the five best Nike Kobe 8 colorways of all time.

The Nike Kobe 8 "Black History Month" and four other Kobe 8 Colorways of all time

1) Nike Kobe 8 "Black History Month"

For Black History Month 2013, the Kobe 8 System "BHM" model was released. It features a designed mesh upper with an African-inspired print in Anthracite and Sport Grey. In addition, the Lunarlon midsole, laces, and lining all have Orange accents, while a pure platinum Swoosh stands out on the side wall.

The Kobe 8 "Black History Month" is available at varying prices at select retail sites and the official three Swoosh retail sites.

2) Nike Kobe 8 "Extraterrestrial"

The "Galaxy" themed pack from the brand's Basketball "Area 72" collection was first introduced during the All-Star Weekend of 2012, but when the All-Star Game was moved to Houston, also known as Space City, Swoosh had to maintain the theme. A fictional planet created to mimic their style of play was created for each iconic athlete. The Kobe 8 "extraterrestrial" was a representation of Kobe's ferocious vigor and quickness on the court.

As a part of a larger Basketball "Area 72" collection, the Kobe 8 System+ AS "Extraterrestrial" was made available in February 2013 and was inspired by the NBA All-Star Game that year in Houston. The low top has an orange and white swirling pattern that gives the impression of the surface of an alien planet. The one-piece engineered mesh upper is supported by a white midsole that contrasts it and houses an integrated Nike Zoom unit for minimal cushioning.

This Kobe 8 silhouette is available at the official three Swoosh sites and other retail sites for $250.

3) Nike Kobe 8 "Easter"

The Kobe 8 System comes in an Easter-inspired colorway and has a smooth engineered mesh upper with a distinctive gradient design made up of teal, yellow, and purple tones. With adaptive fit and seamless overlays that increase forefoot support and breathability, a full-length drop-in Lunarlon insert offers light cushioning.

The Kobe 8 "Easter" retails for $200 at the official Nike site and other retail sites.

4) Nike Kobe 8 "Mambacurial"

The Black Mamba's favorite sports are combined in his eighth signature shoe from the Swoosh, the Kobe 8 "Mambacurial." The basketball boots feature great forefoot branding, a gradient upper, and mercurial cleat styling. Fireberry serves as the color inspiration for these shoes, while green accents and outsole graphics reference grassy fields.

The Kobe 8 System "Mambacurial" draws inspiration from the Mercurial Vapor 9 soccer boot due to Kobe Bryant's love of the game. With Electric Green accents on the tongue, swoosh, and outsole, the design has an upper that fades in gradient fashion from red plum at the heel to Pink Flash at the toe. Meanwhile, Air Zoom and Lunarlon deliver excellent cushioning.

The Kobe 8 "Mambacurial" retails for varying prices at the official swoosh retail site and other retail outlets.

5) Nike Kobe 8 “Prelude Pack”

The Nike Kobe 8 launch, which also saw the release of the Kobe Prelude Pack, had the tagline "Where Design Meets Art." The collection features eight Kobe sneakers that came before the Kobe 9. Each shoe in the "Road to the Masterpiece" collection features a different Kobe Bryant narrative.

The Kobe 8 "Prelude Pack" has a reflective theme, as shown by the mirror sections, and draws inspiration from contemporary pieces from an artistic perspective. This sneaker was a representation of Kobe's personality.

The sneakers are available on the official Swoosh retail site and other official sneaker retail sites at varying prices.

These are the list of the top five Kobe 8 colorways for sneakerheads. Let us know in the comment section which one you are adding to your list.

