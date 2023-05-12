Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Triple White” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Swoosh brand is honoring the legacy of Kobe Bryant with the release of the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Triple White,” a retro version of the shoes that he wore during the 2011-2012 NBA season. The Kobe 8 Protro features updated technology and materials, while preserving the original design and aesthetics of the soccer-inspired silhouette. The “Triple White” colorway is a classic and versatile option that showcases the sleek and lightweight construction of the shoe.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Triple White” is expected to release on August 24, 2023. As of now, the pairs are anticipated to be offered in adult and GS sizing options. The retail price is likely to be around $180 for each pair, which will be available at select Nike retailers and online platforms.

Nike Kobe 8 Protro shoes will be dressed in white color scheme

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike and Kobe Bryant have been collaborating since 2003, when the basketball legend signed a multi-year endorsement deal with the sportswear giant. Together, they created 11 signature models and numerous variations, each reflecting Kobe’s evolution as a player and a person. The Kobe line is known for its innovation, performance, and style, as well as its influence on other athletes and sneakerheads.

One of the most popular models in the shoe line is the Kobe 8, which debuted in 2012. The sneaker was designed by Eric Avar, who worked closely with Kobe to create a shoe that would enhance his speed, agility, and control on the court.

The Kobe 8 featured a low-cut design, an engineered mesh upper, a full-length Lunarlon midsole, a Zoom Air unit in the heel, and a herringbone traction pattern on the outsole. Additionally, the shoe had a variety of colorways and patterns, some of which were inspired by Kobe’s interests and hobbies, such as snakeskin, graffiti, and chess.

The Nike Kobe 8 was worn by Kobe during the first half of the 2011-2012 season, when he averaged 27.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. He also wore them during the 2012 London Olympics, where he helped Team USA win the gold medal. The shoe was last seen in 2016 when Nike released the “Black Mamba” pack, a collection of all 11 Kobe signature models in black and gold colorways.

In 2023, Nike will bring back the Kobe 8 in its Protro form, which stands for performance retro. This means that the shoe will have improved technology and materials, such as a more responsive cushioning system and a more durable upper. However, the shoe will also retain its original look and feel as a tribute to Kobe’s legacy and style.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Triple White” is one of the first colorways to be released in 2023. It features an all-white engineered mesh upper with pebbled leather overlays on the toe box and heel counter. The tongue and lateral side have embroidered Nike and Kobe logos in silver, while the heel cage has a braille detail that spells out “Kobe.”

The midsole is also white with a black wedge at the midfoot that houses a Zoom Air unit. The outsole is made of blue crystal rubber with a herringbone traction pattern and a Kobe logo on the forefoot.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Triple White” is a must-have for fans of Kobe Bryant and sneaker enthusiasts alike. It is a modern update of one of his most iconic shoes, with enhanced performance and comfort. Moreover, it is a timeless and elegant colorway that can be worn with any outfit. The shoe is a fitting tribute to the Black Mamba, who left an indelible mark on the game of basketball and the culture of sneakers.

Poll : 0 votes