Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Black/Metallic Gold” sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

It has been confirmed that the Swoosh label will soon launch a new version of the Nike Kobe 4 Protro in a black and gold color palate. Kobe 4 Porto is an updated version of the original Kobe 4, which was first released in 2009. The Protro edition of the Kobe 4 is nearly identical to the original, with a Phylon midsole and a large-volume Zoom Air unit in the heel. Not just this, sneakerheads might notice some other detailed differences as well.

Nike Kobe 4 Protro is a better version with advanced modifications. It incorporates better materials that offer a better comfort level. Additionally, for Kobe fans, it is one of the most demanded sneaker models. Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Black/Metallic Gold” sneakers will see a release on December 16, 2023. The pair will retail for $180. Fans will be able to purchase the sneakers via the official Nike store, the SNKRS app, and other selected retailers.

Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Black/Metallic Gold” sneakers will come with a bright metallic gold Swoosh

Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Black/Metallic Gold” sneakers (Image via Sneaker Files)

Kobe Bryant's relationship with Nike was a significant part of his legacy. After leaving Adidas in 2003, Bryant signed a four-year, $40-million deal with Nike. He pushed the company to build a basketball shoe as sleek and safe as those worn in professional soccer. This led to a succession of NBA superstars adopting the same lighter, quicker shoe style.

In collaboration with Nike, Bryant has created hundreds of hues over the past ten years, many of which quickly became fan favorites. He also introduced styles that have become the go-to game shoes for many basketball players. However, in 2021, it was reported that Kobe Bryant's estate had chosen not to renew the late basketball star's partnership with Nike.

However, in March 2022, Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, announced that a new contract had been agreed upon, allowing fans to have access to Kobe and Gigi Nike products for years to come. Honoring Kobe Bryant, Nike has also announced that it will relaunch the Kobe Bryant sneaker line in August 2023, ahead of Kobe Day on August 24.

Not many details have been revealed about Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Black/Metallic Gold” sneakers. However, the mocked-up image shows that the whole sneaker will be covered in pitch-black suede. Meanwhile, metallic gold can be spotted on the Swoosh with the iconic Nike Kobe logo on the tongue.

Apart from that, no other detailed information regarding the shoe is currently available. It also can be expected that the upcoming Nike Kobe 4 Protro will incorporate updated tooling to improve its performance. Apart from that the basics will be the same as the previous ones.

Kobe 4 Protro is a lightweight designed sneaker that provides a responsive feel on the court. It incorporates various materials and construction techniques to reduce weight while maintaining durability and support. The shoe features Nike's Zoom Air cushioning technology, which provides low-profile and responsive cushioning for enhanced comfort and impact protection during intense movements.

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro features unique design elements and details that reflect his personal style and influence. It is an honorary sneaker for his fans.

As mentioned earlier, the shoe will be released on December 16, 2023, for a price of $180, and will be available via Nike stores, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.

Poll : 0 votes