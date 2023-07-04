Fans hope for mass production of Nike x Kobe shoes for Kobe Day: “Make enough!” 

Nike has announced that it will relaunch the Kobe shoes this summer, ahead of Kobe Day on August 24th. Fans of the late basketball legend should expect an "exciting summer" as a result of Nike's plans to revive the Kobe brand, according to the company's CEO, John Donahoe.

The iconic Kobe 4 Protro 'Mambacita' sneakers were introduced this spring in celebration of Gigi's 17th birthday. Although Donahoe did not say whether Nike would be producing fresh versions of the original designs of the Hall of Famer's sneakers.

When the news of Kobe shoe's re-launch broke the internet, sneakerheads were overly excited as well as quite worried. They are mostly worried about if they will get their hands on the upcoming re-launching Kobe shoes or not. Fans are overflowing the social media platforms with their concerned and demanding comments saying that Nike needs to launch enough shoes for every fan to get one.

Fans hope for mass production of Kobe shoes (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Demanding and mixed reactions from fans for the relaunch of Nike x Kobe shoes

Nike CEO announced that they plan to relaunch Kobe's personal brand product line before "Kobe Day" on August 24th this year.

The phenomenally successful line has had a somewhat turbulent run since Kobe Bryant passed away in January 2020. Bryant's relationship with Nike terminated in 2021, and his estate apparently had no plans to renew the agreement at the time.

The final components of the expired agreement trickled out throughout the course of 2021 with a few releases and leaks; one in particular, the Kobe Protro 6 "Mambacita Sweet 16," was released in June of that year.

Kobe fan base and sneakerheads are quite excited about the re-launch of the Kobe sneakers on August 24th, 2023. However, there are a few things that they are concerned with. First, they are quite worried about if there will be enough pairs of Kobe shoes for the fans, and second is about the reselling business.

Reselling business in the sneaker industry is quite common and it has been in the market for many decades now. But the problem is when the resellers buy all the sneakers direct from the original website of the brands without giving the fans a chance to get them and resell them at a higher price.

This issue has become very prominent but very few seem to be concerned about the matter except for the common sneakerheads.

According to the comments from the Instagram post by @sneakernews, fans are criticizing Nike for not availing enough Kobe shoes for everyone so that real Kobe fans can buy them.

They are saying that resellers will get all the shoes and offer them at a very higher price, without giving a fair chance to the real fans to get a pair. Therefore, all they want from Nike is to produce enough Kobe shoes for Kobe fans and sneakerheads so that they can buy them at a proper price without worrying about the reselling business. Here are some of the fan comments from the Instagram post by @sneakernews.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Currently, it is not confirmed which Kobe shoes will be re-launched yet, so for that Kobe fans and sneakerheads have to stay tuned until further updates!

