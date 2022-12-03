Kobe Bryant passed away in January 2020. But his impact is still felt worldwide, and his iconic Nike partnership is at its peak. Kobe was always a representation of greatness. His collaborative sneakers with Oregon-based sportswear behemoth were a peek inside his creative mind.

Kobe was deeply invested in developing the shoes with Nike. Their partnership began in 2003 when the athlete left Adidas for Nike. It was a multibillion-dollar deal that cemented Kobe's legacy off the court and in pop culture. This successful partnership continued post-retirement.

While tragic events took Kobe away from his family and friends, his legacy carries on with his Nike shoes. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's wife, ensures that the athlete is never forgotten by fans.

Kobe Bryant x Nike - 5 iconic designs

1) Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Grinch" (2010)

Kobe and the swoosh label applied a Grinch makeover over the Kobe 6 silhouette. The pair was created to represent the match between Los Angeles and Miami Heat on Christmas day. The match showcased a magical battle between Kobe and LeBron James. The official site introduces the shoe,

"The Kobe 6 Protro is based on a favourite colourway originally released on Christmas Day 2010. It features a scaly, reptile-inspired upper with Lime Green colouring—a playful recolouring of Kobe's Black Mamba persona."

The pair was released on December 25, 2010, at a retail price of $130 and can currently be purchased at StockX for $1,450.

2) Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita Sweet Sixteen" (2022)

Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita Sweet Sixteen" (Image via Nike)

The Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita Sweet Sixteen" sneakers were launched in 2022 and were anticipated by fans. The shoes come clad in a simple black-and-white color scheme. The shoes were released as a nod to the late Gigi Bryant and Kobe Bryant, who passed away in 2020. The shoes come with multiple branding for the legend and his daughter.

The shoe was launched on Gigi's 16th birthday by Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on May 1, 2022. Currently, these shoes can be availed for more than $1000 depending on size at the reseller site of GOAT.

3) Zoom Kobe 6 "Dark Night" (2011)

Kobe was known for his love of superhero movies, and this shoe was inspired by the 2008-released The Dark Knight movie. The pair were released in 2011 and featured a dark Gray upper. The dark gray shade contrasts with the black polyurethane snake-scale overlays.

A streak of blue appears over the swooshes with the glow-in-the-dark feature. The pair was released on November 21, 2011, at a retail price of $130. Currently, these shoes can be availed at StockX for $920.

4) Zoom Kobe 5 Protro "Bruce Lee" (2020)

Zoom Kobe 5 Protro "Bruce Lee" (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kobe was fascinated with Bruce Lee and his films. This 2020-released pair was inspired by Bruce Lee's mindset and fighting style. The shoe also reflects Bruce Lee's iconic uniform and jumpsuit from his 1974-released movie Enter The Dragon. The sneakers come clad in yellow and black hues with small pops of red.

The shoe features foam midsoles and a lightweight build. The shoes were launched via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on November 24, 2020, at a retail price of $180 and can currently be availed at $576.

5) Kobe 11 "Mambacurial" (2016)

As a nod to Kobe and his foundation Mama, the dynamic duo prepared the "Mambacurial" colorway, which comes clad in a gradient color scheme of green and pink. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of woven Flyknit material. The sneakers come featured with oversized "NIKE" branding over the medial side of the shoe and a midsole clad in translucent action green hue.

The pair was launched on September 15, 2016, at a retail price of $160 and can currently be availed at $400.

Besides these, Kobe's partnership with Nike has released many iconic colorways, whether PEs or GRs. With the renewed partnership between Kobe's estate and Nike alongside Vanessa, fans are expecting more outstanding releases.

