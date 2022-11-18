Where to buy The Grinch x Adidas Forum Low? Price, release date, and more explored

With December only a few weeks away, the German sportswear giant Adidas is getting its loyalists and brand enthusiasts ready for the holiday spirit. The sportswear label is basking in the happiest time of the year by giving its iconic and classic Forum silhouette a Grinch-inspired makeover.

The Adidas Forum Low silhouette is inspired by one of the most iconic Christmas children's books and films of all time, How the Grinch Stole Christmas. An official release date for the silhouette hasn't been announced by the label yet. However, according to media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers on December 1, 2022.

The Grinch x Adidas Forum Low sneakers will be in two shades of bold green

The upcoming Grinch x Adidas Forum Low inspired by the movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the ways that the sneaker industry celebrates Christmas is by manufacturing and producing multiple sneakers in collaboration with Christmas-inspired movies and characters, especially fictional haters of the jolly holiday. The latest to inspire the German label is Dr. Suess' The Grinch.

The Grinch has inspired many silhouettes over the years, with Nike kick-starting the trend with the late Kobe Bryant's 2010-released Kobe 6 "Grinch" colorway. Now, fast-forward to 12 years later, the German label is hopping onto the movement with the forthcoming Forum Low "Grinch" colorway.

The upcoming silhouette will be similar to Adidas' previously licensed works, such as the Campus 80s Towelie and the recently revealed The Simpsons makeovers. The upcoming Forum Low Grinch sneaker's images were showcased by the sneaker leaker page Nice Kicks via its official Instagram handle on November 17, 2022.

The Instagram account also shared images of the sneakers in an in-hand as well as retail pictures of the collaborative shoe. The Forum Low "Grinch" makeover is an accurate translation of the titular character's design. The upper of these seasonally-appropriate sneakers have been constructed out of shaggy suede material to represent the character's fur.

The upper comes clad in two shades of bold and vibrant green, referencing the Christmas movie’s cynical grump. The branding of the dynamic duo is split between the tongues, with the right shoe featuring the Grinch's evil eyes and the left shoe featuring the hit of the iconic Trefoil logo.

Adjacent to it, the references to the evil Christmas character become more overt with hangtags, graphics, and pins representing brief snippets of books and films. Inside the kicks, the insoles have been dressed with graphic imagery of the animated character, who appears to be dressed in a Santa-inspired costume.

The sneaker comes accompanied by a second pair of insoles, which feature a graphic of “The Grinch” on a sleigh.

The customizable pins come with The Grinch appearing in various facial expressions, his sidekick Max, and gifts. The sneakers also include neon green shoelaces and lace dubraes. Neon green cupsoles and contrasting red accents on the forefoot round out the look.

The kicks will arrive in a custom red shoe box, printed with his hand featuring an Adidas-branded ornament. Official release information for the shoes, along with the price, hasn't been announced by the label. However, they are rumored to drop via the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers on December 1, 2022.

