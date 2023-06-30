Kobe brand relaunch by Nike: Date, what to expect, and more

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi lost their lives in January 2020 and the basketball world still hasn't quite moved on. The sadness from the tragic loss of a legend like Kobe might never subside from the hearts of basketball fans worldwide.

However, Nike CEO John Donahoe recently gave these fans a reason to be excited again. Donahoe announced that Nike will be relaunching the Kobe brand this summer. This would reportedly be on Kobe Bryant Day, Aug. 24.

Nike CEO John Donahoe says Nike is planning to "relaunch the Kobe brand" ahead of Kobe Bryant Day on August 24

This is great news for sneakerheads and Bryant fans alike. In 2020, after Bryant passed away, the partnership between Nike and Kobe Bryant became rather unclear. Since then, it has become extremely tough for sneakerheads to get their hands on a pair of Kobe Bryant shoes.

In 2022, Kobe's wife Vanessa Bryant announced that the partnership with Nike would continue. Vanessa mentioned that this is to support countless players and fans who wear Kobe's shoes worldwide.

Vanessa Bryant has announced the Kobe Bryant estate and Nike have reached a deal to continue their partnership



Nike is donating 100 percent of net proceeds from Gianna Bryant's shoes to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation

When Bryant retired in 2016, Nike stopped his official signature line at Nike Kobe 11. Thereon, Nike pivoted to launching the "AD" series and the "Proto" series in 2018.

Sneakerheads should expect the launch of Nike Kobe 8 in the Proto series later this year.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Triple White" is set to release on August 24th

Fans can also expect to see Nike Kobe 6 "Reverse Grinch" in the holiday season.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Reverse Grinch" Coming Holiday 2023

So far though, the news is mostly composed of rumors and there is no official word on the block about the sneaker release. Nonetheless, the recent announcement from Nike is a positive sign and will create a lot of buzz amongst the sneakerhead community.

Was Kobe Bryant always a Nike athlete?

Sports Memorabilia Auction Featuring Kobe Bryant Game-Worn Items

Kobe is popularly remembered as a Nike athlete. However, in his early days, Bryant had a deal with Adidas.

Kobe was initially signed to Adidas. He signed a six-year contract with Adidas at the age of 17. However, they did not achieve the success that they wanted. In 2001, when Adidas met with Kobe to present him with a new shoe Kobe 2, he was unimpressed. More so, upon the launch of Kobe 2s, it bombed in sales. It was even referred to as the worst signature sneakers in history.

After this, Kobe was quick to want out of his Adidas contract in 2002. He reportedly paid $8 million to get out of thecontract. Due to the conditions of the buyout, he could not sign with another brand until 2003.

In 2004, Kobe signed a new four-year deal with Nike worth $40 million. The rest is history. Kobe and Nike have had one of the most prolific sneaker partnerships in the history of sports, second only to Michael Jordan.

The success of the sneaker can be attributed to its design. While Jordan made sneakers cool, Kobe changed the sneaker itself and introduced a low-top basketball sneaker. As a soccer fan, this was Kobe's idea. Even today, Kobe low-top sneaker is one of the most worn sneakers on the NBA court.

The success that Kobe has had in the sneaker world is parallel to his success on the court as a basketball player. Unfortunately, the legend is no longer with us but his legacy will continue to live on forever.

