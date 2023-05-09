The NBA's 5 most iconic sneakers

Sneakers have become an integral part of basketball culture, and the NBA has seen some of the most iconic and memorable sneakers worn on its courts.

From Michael Jordan's Air Jordans to Kobe Bryant's Nike Kobe line, NBA players have made a significant impact on the sneaker industry. Let's take a closer look at the NBA's five most iconic sneakers.

#5. Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars

The Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars, also known as "Chucks," have been worn by NBA players for over 100 years.

The shoes were first worn by Chuck Taylor, a former basketball player who became a salesman for Converse in the 1920s. Taylor traveled around the country, promoting the shoes and coaching basketball clinics.

The Chuck Taylor All-Stars became the official shoe of the NBA in 1949, and they remained the shoe of choice for many players throughout the 1950s and 1960s. The shoes were known for their simple design and durability, and they became a symbol of basketball culture.

While the Chuck Taylor All-Stars are no longer the dominant shoe in the NBA, they remain a classic and timeless sneaker that is still popular among basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts.

#4. Adidas Superstar

The Adidas Superstar, also known as the "Shell Toe," is one of the most iconic sneakers in basketball history. The shoes debuted in 1969 and were worn by NBA players such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jerry West.

Essential Collection @essentialZim The adidas Superstar is a low-top basketball shoe that first released in 1969. It features a rubber shell toe with a mix of leather and a herring-bone patterned outsole. The shoe was made famous by basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Queens hip-hop group Run DMC.

$130 The adidas Superstar is a low-top basketball shoe that first released in 1969. It features a rubber shell toe with a mix of leather and a herring-bone patterned outsole. The shoe was made famous by basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Queens hip-hop group Run DMC.$130 https://t.co/5cXT1hVPtq

The Adidas Superstar was known for its simple yet striking design, featuring a leather upper and a distinctive rubber shell toe. The shoes were also known for their durability, making them popular among players who needed a shoe that could withstand the rigors of the game.

While the Adidas Superstar is no longer the dominant shoe in the NBA, it remains a classic and timeless sneaker that has stood the test of time.

#3. Nike Kobe

The Nike Kobe line, worn by Kobe Bryant during his 20-year NBA career, is one of the most popular and successful signature sneaker lines in NBA history.

The line debuted in 2006 with the release of the Nike Zoom Kobe 1, which featured a low-cut design that was new to the basketball shoe market.

The Nike Kobe line was known for its sleek and futuristic design, as well as its advanced technology. The shoes featured Nike Zoom cushioning and Flywire support, as well as a unique "Mamba" snakeskin pattern.

Bryant was heavily involved in the design process for each new release, and he often incorporated personal and cultural elements into the shoes. For example, the Nike Kobe 8 featured a colorway inspired by the Chinese Year of the Snake, while the Nike Kobe 11 featured a tribute to the legendary musician Prince.

#2. Under Armour Curry

The Under Armour Curry line, worn by Stephen Curry, is one of the most popular signature sneaker lines in the NBA today.

The line debuted in 2015 with the release of the Under Armour Curry One, which was designed to accommodate Curry's quick and agile playing style.

The Under Armour Curry line is known for its lightweight design, advanced technology, and sleek aesthetic. The shoes feature Under Armour's Charged Cushioning and Micro G foam, providing a responsive and comfortable fit. They also feature a unique "SC" logo and colorways inspired by Curry's personal life and experiences.

Andrew Petcash @AndrewPetcash Curry is doing $50M/year off the court.



Curry's original deal with Under Armour was only worth $4M (Nike refused to match citing his ankle issues).



Today Curry makes about $40M/year with UA and owns equity in the company as well. Curry is doing $50M/year off the court.Curry's original deal with Under Armour was only worth $4M (Nike refused to match citing his ankle issues).Today Curry makes about $40M/year with UA and owns equity in the company as well. https://t.co/QueMwfvQgm

Curry has been heavily involved in the design process for each new release, ensuring that the shoes meet his high standards and reflect his personal style. The shoes have been successful both on and off the court, with fans and sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipating each new release.

#1. Air Jordans

The Air Jordan line, created by Nike and worn by Michael Jordan, is arguably the most iconic sneaker line in basketball history. The line debuted in 1985 with the release of the Air Jordan 1, which featured a red and black colorway that violated the league's uniform policy.

The shoes were banned by the league, but Jordan continued to wear them, resulting in a $5,000 fine each game.

History in Pictures @ThisDayinHisto7 February 6 1988 – Michael Jordan makes his signature slam dunk from the free throw line inspiring Air Jordan and the Jumpman logo. February 6 1988 – Michael Jordan makes his signature slam dunk from the free throw line inspiring Air Jordan and the Jumpman logo. https://t.co/mW6TNGB7N8

The Air Jordan line became a cultural phenomenon, with fans lining up to purchase each new release. The shoes were not only stylish but also functional, featuring advanced technology such as Nike Air cushioning and Flywire support.

The Air Jordan line has since expanded to include over 30 different models, with each new release generating excitement and anticipation among sneaker enthusiasts.

