Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Mambacita" first look images out, Internet convinced "regular people" can't buy

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Mambacita" is the new colorway of the Kobe 4 Protro sneaker that is expected to be released on May 1, 2023. The shoe is inspired by the late Gigi Bryant and features a white, black, metallic gold, and bright emerald color scheme. The shoe also features Gigi's jersey number and a moniker on the heels. It is expected to retail for $180.

The pair's first look has surfaced on the internet via various social media accounts and it seems like sneakerheads are quite worried that common people will not get a chance to buy them. Sneaker News posted the first look on Instagram and fans are overflowing the comments section saying again they are not going to get their hands on them.

Fan reaction on Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Mambacita" (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Fans react to Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Mambacita" first look images

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro has gained popularity with the release of new colorways, such as the "Mambacita" edition that honors the late Gigi Bryant. The Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita Sweet 16" was also released last year to celebrate what would have been Gigi's 16th birthday. The Nike Kobe line has been popular among basketball players and fans alike, with some of the best Kobe Bryant shoes worn in the NBA on Friday nights.

The recently surfaced Kobe 4 Protro "Mambacita" sneakers have also received huge support and appreciation from fans.

However, looking at the comments online, it seems like fans are upset about the availability of the pair. Most sneakerheads are quite upset about the fact that the drop will be US-exclusive, so sneakerheads from other locations won't be able to get their hands on the pairs easily.

Along with that, others are quite worried about whether regular people will be able to purchase them or not!

Fan reaction on Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Mambacita" (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Fan reaction on Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Mambacita" (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Fan reaction on Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Mambacita" (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

More about Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Mambacita" sneakers

The main concept behind the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Mambacita" release is to honor the late Gigi Bryant, daughter of Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in 2020.

The shoe features Gigi's jersey number and moniker on the heels and is expected to be inspired by the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation's jerseys. The release of the "Mambacita" edition is part of Nike's continued partnership with Vanessa Bryant, which was agreed upon after their previous contract ended on April 13, 2021.

The set of features on the sneakers has been revealed in early photographs of the pair. The uppers are decorated in Team Mamba colors as a tribute to her former AAU team. Gigi's name is stitched into the raised heel's upper half, and her "2" is inscribed in gilded lettering further to the soles as a direct reference to her.

Unlike the previously dropped Kobe 4s, which flaunt their Flywire technology, these trainers' collars, vented toe boxes, mesh tongues, quarter panels, and Kobe-signed heel cups are all clean white. Swooshes, collars, and laces are all black, and there is a wrap of black and white gingham over the back.

Keep an eye on the Nike store and the SNKRS app in order to purchase the pair for $180.

Poll : 0 votes