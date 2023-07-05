Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Reverse Grinch" release sends internet into frenzy: "Best Holiday release"

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Reverse Grinch" is a highly anticipated release for fans of the Kobe Bryant line of sneakers. In 2021, Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers prompted some excitement by revealing a "Reverse Grinch" colorway of the Kobe 6 Protro on an Instagram Live broadcast. This shoe version reversed the original "Grinch" design and featured a bright red upper with slime-green laces and branding and a black Swoosh.

Then, in 2022, Davis added fuel to the anticipation by rocking the kicks during the Lake Show's game against the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day. Rumors are already circulating in 2023 that the "Reverse Grinch," which was formerly thought to be a PE for Davis, would be released during this holiday season.

The brand has also confirmed the release date and pricing details, and sneakerheads are going crazy over the good news! Kobe fans will be able to get the pairs on December 16, 2023, for $180. The excitement for the release has sent fans over the cloud.

A fan reacts to the news of Reverse Grinch's release (Image via @zsneakerheadz/Instagram)

"They will be mine": Fans excited about the launch of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Reverse Grinch" sneakers

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Reverse Grinch" is a new colorway of the Kobe 6 Protro sneakers that features a bright crimson hue all over the snakeskin textured upper, joined by black Swooshes.

The famed "Grinch" colorway inspired the "Reverse Grinch" colorway. The "Reverse Grinch" takes the Dr. Seuss-inspired palette and flips it on its head by using bright reds all over the snakeskin textured upper and through the midsole. The shoe's laces stand out in "Electric Green," inspired by the Grinch's shaggy fur.

The "Reverse Grinch" colorway is a new take on the iconic Dr. Seuss-inspired colorway, which drew from the green scales of the Grinch. The shoe is expected to see a wider release, meaning it should be more widely available than some of the more limited Kobe releases.

BIGRYT @rythrive ‍ Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Reverse Grinch' Releasing December 16th Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Reverse Grinch' Releasing December 16th ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/QBhAXXoPeJ

Considering the hype over social media platforms, it can be expected that the sneaker model will be a popular choice among sneakerheads and Kobe fans due to its unique colorway and the popularity of the Kobe 6 sneakers.

It is quite evident from the internet that the demand for the new Kobe 6 Protro will be very high, and it will go for resell right after its release. And that's what fans are worried about. Some fans even joked that the sneaker pair was already out of stock even before its release.

Considering the high demand, some of the Kobe fans are also determined to get the pair via direct sale or through reselling, whatever it takes to get their favorite pair of Kobe sneakers. Here are some of the exciting comments from @zsneakerheadz's Instagram post.

Kobe fans react to the news of the shoes' release in December (Image via Instagram)

Kobe fans react to the news of the shoes' release in December (Image via Instagram)

Kobe fans react to the news of the shoes' release in December (Image via Instagram)

Considering the hype about the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Reverse Grinch" sneakers, fans should be prepared on December 16 to grab a pair for $180.

Poll : 0 votes