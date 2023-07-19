What allegedly went wrong with Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez marriage? More details emerge

Ariana Grande has reportedly split with her husband Dalton Gomez after two years. Dalton was "taken aback" by the 7 Rings star's busy schedule after the pandemic. The difference in their personalities was dubbed as the reason for their break up. The couple has called it quits since January 2023. They are currently in the process of divorce according to sources from TMZ.

Grande has since deleted all her wedding photos from her Instagram feed dated, May 2021. There were rumors of Gomez cheating since Ariana stopped wearing her ring, but they were confirmed to be baseless. Although separated, the singer and ex remain on good terms according to a close mutual friend.

Gomez tried to reconcile with Ariana in January by flying to London but it was not fruitful according to Page Six.

The timeline leading up to the Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez split

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez started dating in February 2020. (Image via Pinterest)

Ariana Grande got into show business through the Nickelodeon series Victorious. She played a side character in the show names Kat. Although she gained some fame in the early 2000s, her popularity sky-rocketed once she became a full-time singer.

Ariana and Dalton Gomez started dating in February 2020. There is no definitive story on how they first met but sources say they "run in the same circles," so they had a lot of mutual friends.

Dalton started having issues with Ariana's fast-paced life after the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted and was "taken aback" by the change, a source told TMZ this Monday. The person continued that Gomez,

"would sometimes question why they needed to go around town with security, something that was a must for Ariana."

Ariana Grande married the real estate agent on May 15, 2021. There were still underlying issues but the couple seemed very happy together at the time. Ariana even posted a photo of her wedding day on Instagram (deleted) to celebrate their two-year marriage anniversary in May 2023.

However, the differences grew wider when the Problem singer went to London to shoot for the film Wicked, in December last year. The long-distance may have been the ultimate reason for their split.

An anonymous mutual party told Entertainment Tonight that,

"Ariana and Dalton have had issues for a while and tried working through them but couldn’t. Ariana has been filming Wicked overseas and working a lot. The couple ultimately decided to end things."

The break up and the aftermath

Gomez went to London in January in an attempt to save his marriage with Ariana Grande. (Images via Pinterest and Instagram/@arianagrande)

According to Page Six, on January, Dalton Gomez traveled to London in a "last-ditch attempt" to keep their marriage alive. He showed up to the sets of Wicked but it "didn't work out."

Ariana Grande, 30, was pictured at Wimbledon without a ring in her hand, which sparked the initial rumors. Yesterday, she posted the photos from her day, appearing peaceful and unbothered while the internet blew up with theories.

TMZ, however, appears sure that they are not together as the channel reported that Dalton Gomez is already dating someone else. Ariana Grande is apparently aware of the matter and has no ill will toward him.

Another insider from Page Six came forward to say,

“They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”

Neither of the parties has confirmed the end of their marriage.