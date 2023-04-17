Wicked movie: Release date and 4 cool facts about Ariana Grande musical

The Wicked film, starring Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, and Cynthia Erivo, is set to be released on November 27, 2024. The film has already created a lot of buzz among fans of the three stars. Ever since fans found out about the film, they have stormed social media with tweets expressing their excitement and anticipation to watch the film.

While the release date for the film has been set for 2024, it has still managed to be one of the most anticipated films of recent times. The adaptation of the Broadway musical will be split into two parts to avoid compromising on quality and cut down many musical numbers from the original iconic production.

According to the film's director, Jon M. Chu, over the course of the production, they realized that it would be impossible to fit all of Wicked into a single film. He added that it wouldn't be possible to compress the story "without doing some real damage to it."

Hollywood recently seems to be in an arc where it is adapting Broadway musicals for the big screen. After the roaring success of Hamilton in Hollywood, Universal decided to take up the 2003's Broadway musical Wicked and turn it into a film.

Wicked Movie: Release Date and 4 other cool facts that you need to know

1) Release date

Jon M. Chu @jonmchu WICKED NEWS: We are deep into production on WICKED and everyday we get more and more excited to share with u the mischief we’ve been up to. So…We’ve decided to get it to you all a little earlier than planned. OUR NEW RELEASE Date is NOV 27th 2024! A little Thanksgiving treat! WICKED NEWS: We are deep into production on WICKED and everyday we get more and more excited to share with u the mischief we’ve been up to. So…We’ve decided to get it to you all a little earlier than planned. OUR NEW RELEASE Date is NOV 27th 2024! A little Thanksgiving treat! https://t.co/6YvjA1gRDr

The movie was initially meant to be released on December 25, 2024. However, much to the delight of the fans, the release date has been moved to November 27, 2024, right during Thanksgiving instead of Christmas. According to rumors, the decision was taken to avoid colliding with two mega-budget movies, Avatar 3 and a third Sonic the Hedgehog.

In a tweet, the film's director shared the news with fans, much to their delight.

2) Plot

Eldar Polak @eldarpolak Double, double toil and trouble: 'Wicked' will be split into two movies: 'With more space, we can tell the story of WICKED as it was meant to be told,' director Jon M. Chu said Tuesday of his film adaptation of the musical. Double, double toil and trouble: 'Wicked' will be split into two movies: 'With more space, we can tell the story of WICKED as it was meant to be told,' director Jon M. Chu said Tuesday of his film adaptation of the musical. https://t.co/t3yTjeVMx6

The movie will follow the plot of the original Broadway based on the novel by Gregory Maguire called Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. However, in an interview with Collider, Cynthia Erivo made it clear that there will be differences as the medium of storytelling is different. The original was Broadway, whereas Wicked (2024) is a film.

Instead of the mainstream focus on Wizard of Oz, the story takes a detour and follows the journey of the Wicked Witch of the West. It humanizes the Wicked Witch of the West and tells the story of how she turned into a villain in an attempt to save her homeland from the wizard.

3) Cast

The movie will have a feast of a cast that the audience can expect. From Cynthia Erivo to Michelle Yeoh and Ariana Grande, the star list is stunning. Wicked will also star Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz and Jonathan Bailey as the love interest of the wicked witch Elphaba, Prince Fiyero.

Cynthia Erivo has a Daytime Emmy, Grammy, and a Tony award to her name. She was seen in Harriet, Pinocchio (2022), Luther: The Fallen Sun, and Widows.

Mega-popstar Ariana Grande will be in the role of the mean queen bee Glinda. Apart from her four-octave singing prowess, she started off as an actor for Nickelodian’s Victorious and has starred in Sam & Cat, Don’t Look Up, and Zoolander.

Michelle Yeoh recently made history at the Oscars with her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Apart from that, this Oscar-winning actress has worked in Crazy Rich Asians, Sang Chi, The Legend of the Ten Rings, Avatar The Way of Water, Tomorrow Never Dies, Memoirs of a Geisha, and so many others.

Jeff Goldblum has appeared in many iconic movies like Thor Ragnarok, Jurassic Park, and Independence Day and is a seasoned veteran. Jonathan Bailey made a name for himself with Netflix’s Bridgerton, Crashing, and Tom Clancey’s Jack Ryan.

4) Crew

Directors like Steven Speilberg and J.J. Abrams were considered for this movie. However, Jon M. Chu took home the crown as he has a history of turning Broadway into movies.

He adapted Tony Award-winning play In The Heights for the silver screen. He is known for his adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians and has worked with Michelle Yeoh on a project before this. His other most notable works are his direction in the Step Up franchise and in Now You See Me 2.

The producers of this movie are big names starting with Marc Platt. Platt is best known for La La Land, Brian Popkin, who is famously known for his Requiem: If the Walls Could Talk, and Swallow producer David Stone.

The production design would have Nathan Crowley, who has made his name in The Greatest Showman. Cinematographer Alice Brookes previously worked with Chu on In The Heights. All the elaborate costumes will be seen to perfection by Paul Tazewell, who has gained much critical acclaim from West Side Story.

5) Sequel

Jon M. Chu @jonmchu #Nov272024 @UniversalPics Oh what a week. So much hard work from our incredible cast and crew!! Truly inspiring. Lots of exhaustion and celebration. Almost halfway through and so many emotions. Beautiful beautiful beautiful work. Can’t wait to share. #WickedMovie Oh what a week. So much hard work from our incredible cast and crew!! Truly inspiring. Lots of exhaustion and celebration. Almost halfway through and so many emotions. Beautiful beautiful beautiful work. Can’t wait to share. #WickedMovie #Nov272024 @UniversalPics

Director Jon M. Chu made it clear that he does not want to compromise on essential characters and musical numbers as well as the story. To bring out the story in its entire magnitude, he has decided to release it in two parts. The second part is set to be released in 2025.

Wicked has already gained a lot of traction on social media due to the stars involved and the social media marketing of Jon M Chu, who is constantly keeping the audience in the loop via his personal Twitter. With so much hype around it already, the audience is excitedly looking forward to the release.

