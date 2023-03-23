"I lost a wallet": Guillermo del Toro opens up on going shopping with Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams

Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro recently appeared on the chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live. The director was invited to the show post his win at the 95th Oscars ceremony held on March 13, 2023. The Mexican director won the award for his adaptation of the classic, Pinnochio in the Best Animated Feature category.

During his appearance, the director spoke about his experiences with the film and its subsequent win at the Oscars. He also spoke at length about his ideas for stop-motion films as a child, tweeting about his lost wallet and going on a shopping spree with legendary filmmakers J.J. Abrams and Steven Spielberg.

While discussing Guillermo's tweet about the wallet at length, they also discussed his subsequent tweet when he found the wallet.

During the episode, he was also seen sharing some fun banter with Jimmy Kimmel, calling him his 'lucky charm' during the Oscar season. Warming up on this, the director told the host:

"I don't know if you're my lucky charm because every time we're together I get one of these (referring to the trophy)."

Kimmel, who hosted the 2023 Oscars, responded by saying that the two of them could be each other's lucky charms.

The director also referred to Kimmel's absence from the Oscars in 2022 when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Speaking about this, the director said that if Kimmel wasn't present at the Oscars, people would begin slapping each other.

Throwback to when Guillermo del Toro lost his wallet while shopping with Steven Spielberg & J.J. Abrams

In the episode, Guillermo del Toro talked about his lost wallet. He told Kimmel that he thought he had dropped his wallet in a cinema hall after watching a movie that made him feel "discombobulated."

In a now-deleted tweet, from March 2023, he said that he had gone to watch a film that left him "affected and shaky," and he managed to drop his wallet. He added that if someone had the wallet, he would give them a notable reward.

However, on March 10, 2023, he posted that he found the wallet on the floor of his hotel room.

Interestingly the director seemed to have lost his wallet the same day that he went shopping for hobby and model kits from a hobby shop with J.J. Abrams and Steven Spielberg. He said:

"Well we we get together now and then on Sundays I'm paying for model kits like testers like that kind of stuff...I paint model kits, I paint mostly cadavers and monsters and JJ paints uh like things like the psycho house so Stephen has a symbol in the combo."

Joking about his hobby, he said that when he was younger, people would tell him that he was going to Hollywood and as a big director, he would be surrounded by models.

Guillermo del Toro on his childhood fascination with stop-motion films

In the episode, Jimmy Kimmel specified that Guillermo del Toro is the only person in history to win Oscars in three categories.

The Mexican director had previously won the titles for Best Director and Best Picture in 2018 for his 2017 romantic fantasy film, The Shape of Water. The film starred Sally Hawkins and Michael Shannon. This year, he won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature for his 2022 film Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

Opening up about his interest in stop-motion films, he told the audience he was eight when he first discovered the medium of art. He also talked about his first experiment with the same in a film based on a murderous potato.

The director said that he and his brother had lunch that day and his brother reminded the director of an opus he had made on Super 8, called The Murderous Potato. It was a stop-motion about a potato that killed an entire family.

While the blood wasn't so great, it didn't stop him from making stop-motion films. He added that he had a company that did the same professionally for years.

Adding on, he said that what he loves the most about stop-motion is how accessible it is to kids. He said that every other form of animation needs inaccessible tools. However, with stop motion, they can get an app on their phones and a puppet or a model, and animate whatever they want.

Guillermo del Toro's next project is Netflix’s live-action Frankenstein which he will be writing and directing.

Poll : 0 votes