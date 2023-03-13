What happened with Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon? Feud explored as Oscars host ends show with apologies dig

Jimmy Kimmel has become the talk of the town for his puns at the 95th Oscars. Be it the Will Smith joke or continuing his 2005 feud with Matt Damon, Jimmy once again took a dig at the actor by apologizing.

While wrapping up the show, Jimmy Kimmel thanked the cast and crew of the Oscars and said:

“I want to thank all the Oscars production crew. Thanks to everyone who was a part of the show. Apologies to Matt Damon. Thanks for watching.”

This came after Jimmy Kimmel revived his feud with Damon, as he asked Jessica Chastain if it was difficult to film for her movie The Martian since her co-star Matt Damon "can’t read and smells like dog medicine.”

To this, Chastain laughed and said that because she didn't have a lot of scenes with him, it was fine.

The infamous feud took place in 2005, on the third season of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Kimmel made a joke, claiming that they had run out of time to speak to Matt Damon, and said:

“I want to apologize to Matt Damon. We ran out of time.”

The joke seemingly worked very well for Jimmy as it got his audience laughing when he said it at the end of each of his shows.

Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon's light-hearted feud was reignited at the 95th Oscars

After the "apologies to Matt Damon" became a common joke for the late-night show host, Kimmel explained why he chose Matt Damon the first time he made the joke. He said that it was simply because Damon's name was the first one that popped into his head at the time.

Matt Damon has also responded to the joke and in 2008, he filmed a video titled I'm fu**ing Matt Damon, which featured Kimmel's then-girlfriend Sarah Silverman. Kimmel too responded to the track through a video, I'm fu**ing Ben Affleck, who was Damon's long-time collaborator at the time.

The duo recently called out the feud once again on the 20th-anniversary episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. During the episode, Kimmel hilariously apologized to Matt Damon once again for running out of time while Damon was in the green room. Jimmy said:

“I want to apologize to Matt Damon. We ran out of time for him, but we’ll definitely try to work him in sometime in the next 20 years.”

As soon as Jimmy said this, the shot cut to Matt Damon, who was waiting for Jimmy to call out his name. The actor stood with a bouquet in his hand and a cake on the table and yelled:

“What the actual f***?

Throughout the years, Kimmel and Damon have kept up with this joke and continued to roast one another on talk shows and such award ceremonies. Thus, when Kimmel hosted the Oscars for the third time, he didn't forget to apologize to his dear friend Matt Damon.

At the moment, Matt has not responded to the “apology” and the comments made by Jimmy that he “can’t read and smell like dog medicine.”

