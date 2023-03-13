Create

“Global treasure”: Andrew Garfield’s reaction to Jimmy Kimmel’s Will Smith joke at Oscars 2023 sparks hilarious memefest online 

By Srishti Marwah
Modified Mar 13, 2023 11:43 IST
Social media users share hilarious memes after Andrew Garfield reaction to Jimmy Kimmel
Social media users share hilarious memes after Andrew Garfield reaction to Jimmy Kimmel's monolog goes viral on social media. (Image via @PadaleckixSofer/ Twitter)

Andrew Garfield has been mesmerizing people ever since he was seen in Spider-Man. However, this time the actor has taken the world of the internet by storm due to his epic reaction to Jimmy Kimmel’s monolog at the 95th Oscars.

As Jimmy Kimmel went on to joke about the infamous Chris Rock and Will Smith slap episode, Andrew Garfield’s reaction to the joke became the talk of the town. Social media users noted how he flashed a bright smile aimed at the camera. This sparked a meme fest began on various platforms. One social media user tweeted:

“Andrew Garfield, global treasure.”
Andrew Garfield, global treasure #oscars https://t.co/51JdbvQunL

The reaction came after Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Will Smith and Chris Rock and said:

“We know this is a special night for you. We want you to have fun. We want you to feel safe … and, most importantly, we want me to feel safe. So, we have strict policies in place: If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point in this show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech”

The 95th academy awards were held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Andrew Garfield’s hilarious reaction to the Jimmy Kimmel monologue at the Oscars wins the hearts of netizens

Andrew Garfield being an absolute meme as always I love him sm😭🤣❤️ #AcademyAwards #Oscars #AcademyAwards2023 #Oscars2023 https://t.co/hxs7lxKkAN

As Jimmy Kimmel went on hilariously about Will Smith and the slap, Andrew’s reaction to the same went viral, and memes about the same have spread like wildfire on various social media platforms ever since.

Many are now remembering the previous Oscars, where Andrew was busy texting someone when the slap incident happened. At the time too, Andrew’s pictures floated on social media and became a viral meme. However, Andrew later clarified that he was replying to the texts from his friends who were curious to know about the "vibe" of the ceremony.

Here are some reactions to the smile on Twitter:

Andrew Garfield being the Oscars meme for the 2nd year #Oscar https://t.co/RKuLw1dbIa
Andrew Garfield you are all of Us ! #Oscars https://t.co/NO1JfwiPyM
ANDREW GARFIELD IS SPIDER-MAN! #Oscars https://t.co/Ao2oqd1Nhs
Never forget a year ago at the Oscars Andrew Garfield made his most viral moment on that day https://t.co/MlH2b0NswD
News memes unblocked, thanks Andrew Garfield and Pedro Pascal #oscars #oscars95 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/dGP5TwmalI
ANDREW GARFIELD MY BELOVED 🤍 #Oscars https://t.co/GUQqCPPRu5
MY SPIDERMAN #Oscars https://t.co/YTIW8Vd6u5
one more oscars day one more day andrew garfield becomes the main meme from the night he doesnt lose anything https://t.co/7Ad6DSyYXf
Who is Andrew Garfield if not trending and becoming a meme at each award show he goes to #Oscars https://t.co/8LE5FqCj4c
Once a meme always a meme #Oscars https://t.co/ImJqrN9NR4
Andrew Garfield's face during the #Oscars. Instant meme. https://t.co/6dtma4gNQu
Thank you, Andrew Garfield, for the new meme. #Oscars https://t.co/d7EEOsSMIa

Andrew attended the 95th Oscars at the Dolby Theaters wearing a black suit which he paired with a white shirt and a black bow. He also presented the award for Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay with Florence Pugh.

Quick Links

Edited by Upasya Bhowal
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...