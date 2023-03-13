“Global treasure”: Andrew Garfield’s reaction to Jimmy Kimmel’s Will Smith joke at Oscars 2023 sparks hilarious memefest online 

Andrew Garfield has been mesmerizing people ever since he was seen in Spider-Man. However, this time the actor has taken the world of the internet by storm due to his epic reaction to Jimmy Kimmel’s monolog at the 95th Oscars.

As Jimmy Kimmel went on to joke about the infamous Chris Rock and Will Smith slap episode, Andrew Garfield’s reaction to the joke became the talk of the town. Social media users noted how he flashed a bright smile aimed at the camera. This sparked a meme fest began on various platforms. One social media user tweeted:

“Andrew Garfield, global treasure.”

The reaction came after Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Will Smith and Chris Rock and said:

“We know this is a special night for you. We want you to have fun. We want you to feel safe … and, most importantly, we want me to feel safe. So, we have strict policies in place: If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point in this show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech”

The 95th academy awards were held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Andrew Garfield’s hilarious reaction to the Jimmy Kimmel monologue at the Oscars wins the hearts of netizens

As Jimmy Kimmel went on hilariously about Will Smith and the slap, Andrew’s reaction to the same went viral, and memes about the same have spread like wildfire on various social media platforms ever since.

Many are now remembering the previous Oscars, where Andrew was busy texting someone when the slap incident happened. At the time too, Andrew’s pictures floated on social media and became a viral meme. However, Andrew later clarified that he was replying to the texts from his friends who were curious to know about the "vibe" of the ceremony.

Here are some reactions to the smile on Twitter:

I’m not the werewolf @PadaleckixSofer Never forget a year ago at the Oscars Andrew Garfield made his most viral moment on that day Never forget a year ago at the Oscars Andrew Garfield made his most viral moment on that day https://t.co/MlH2b0NswD

‏َ @gsrfied one more oscars day one more day andrew garfield becomes the main meme from the night he doesnt lose anything one more oscars day one more day andrew garfield becomes the main meme from the night he doesnt lose anything https://t.co/7Ad6DSyYXf

Andrew attended the 95th Oscars at the Dolby Theaters wearing a black suit which he paired with a white shirt and a black bow. He also presented the award for Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay with Florence Pugh.

