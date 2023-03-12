“He wasn’t the one that got slapped”: The View discusses Will Smith being upset over Chris Rock Netflix special

The View talked about Chris Rock and Will Smith's little tiff at the Oscars last year, just like they talk about the hottest subjects. This all occurred just a few days before the Oscars, which will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The presenters discussed Chris Rock's Netflix special, Selective Outrage, which addressed the slap. Sunny Hostin said:

“I don’t think they should lean into this. I think they shouldn’t mention it. I loved what Margaret Cho, our guest, said the other day. She said that Chris waited an entire year to address the slap, so it felt less retaliatory and more responsive.”

Furthermore, Behar argued and claimed that Will Smith did not think it was “easy” on him. Later, Hostin interrupted and stated:

“Well, he wasn’t the one that got slapped, to be honest with you.”

As the hosts agreed to Hostin’s comments on the Chris Rock fiasco, she also joked about how Rock received a whopping $40 million Netflix paycheck for the show. She said:

“I don’t like violence, but I think you could slap me for $40 million.”

Netflix’s special Selective Outrage aired on March 4, 2023. On the show, Chris Rock addressed the infamous Oscars slap incident from the previous year. Nevertheless, the chunk was later cut. All of this occurred as a result of Chris using the incorrect Will Smith movie name in the joke.

More details explored about Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage as The View discussed the slap fiasco

Much like the slap itself, Chris Rock’s jokes in Selective Outrage have also become the talk of the town. On the show, he addressed the entire fiasco and spoke about an alleged conversation between the two from 2016. He said:

"Years ago, his wife said I should quit the Oscars — I shouldn't host 'cause her man didn't get nominated for Emancipation, the biggest piece of s*** ever!

He then realized that he had taken the wrong film’s name, as he wanted to take the name of the 2015 sports biopic, Concussion. Addressing the same, he said:

"No, not Emancipation. I f***** up the joke."

Chris Rock @chrisrock Get ready. My next stand-up special Selective Outrage will be streaming LIVE on Netflix. March 4 at 10pm ET/7pm PT #chrisrocklive Get ready. My next stand-up special Selective Outrage will be streaming LIVE on Netflix. March 4 at 10pm ET/7pm PT #chrisrocklive https://t.co/KqJnEGOaMj

Chris Rock addressed the slap and said:

“I’m going to try to do a show tonight without offending nobody. I’m going to try my best, because you never know who might get triggered. People always say words hurt … anybody who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.”

He continued his joke of being “smacked” by Will Smith and claimed that “it still hurts.” He said:

“I love Will Smith, my whole life. I have rooted for Will Smith my whole life … now I watch ‘Emancipation’ just to see him get whupped.

The Netflix special show has become a rage in the pop culture world, as everyone is discussing it. Particularly considering that it aired just a week before the Oscars this year. The View hosts also talked about the timing of the show and said:

“And don’t think that Netflix didn’t time it exactly right. Let’s not let them off the hook.”

The 95th Oscars will be broadcasted live on ABC on March 12, 2023, at 8/7c.

