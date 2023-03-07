What did Chris Rock say about Jada? Netflix special throws light on entire controversy

If there was any hope of people moving on from the infamous slapping incident of Oscars 2022, Chris Rock has effectively abolished it by talking about the incident in detail, and with not-so-subtle digs, in his new Netflix special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

The comedian also took a very open dig at Jada Pinkett Smith, who was the reason for the slap in the first place.

The infamous incident saw Will Smith step up to the stage right after laughing at a joke by Chris Rock about Jada Pinkett Smith, where the former made fun of Jada's looks, which had reportedly been affected by alopecia.

Soon after this incident, viewers realized that this entire ordeal was not staged. Will Smith later spoke about this incident with Trevor Noah, where he said:

"That was a horrific night, as you can imagine,...There's many nuances and complexities to it, but at the end of the day, I just — I lost it. I guess what I would say, you just never know what somebody's going through...I was going through something that night. And not that that justifies my behavior at all. You're asking what did I learn and it's that we just got to be nice to each other, man."

Chris Rock and many others linked this sudden anger to Jada's past "entanglements," a topic that the comedian brought up in his Netflix special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

"She hurt him way more than he hurt me"- Chris Rock on Jada Pinkett Smith's affair

Out of the many outright digs that Rock took at Will Smith, the mention of Jada Pinkett Smith's affair with musician August Alsina, who is 21 years younger than her, and friends with her son, Jaden, was the most upfront one.

Rock said, hinting at the affair:

"I didn’t have any entanglements,...Everybody in the world called him a b*tch,..They called his wife a predator. And who does he hit? Me."

Jada and Will Smith discussed the affair in detail some years back. Rock further spoke about the affair, which is public news now, saying:

"We all been cheated on. Everybody in this industry has been cheated on,...None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television. None of us. ... Why the f--- would you do that s---? She hurt him way more than he hurt me, okay?"

Jada reportedly got into an affair about four years ago when she and Smith were going through a rough patch in their relationship. They were also reportedly contemplating divorce when this happened.

The term 'entanglement,' which Rock used abundantly to comic effects, was also used by the actor first, who described her relationship with August on Red Table Talk. She said:

"I got into a different kind of entanglement with August. It was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain. I was very broken. In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized you can't find happiness outside of yourself."

With so much controversial content, it is no wonder that Chris Rock: Selective Outrage is massively trending on Netflix and almost all social media platforms.

