"Making it worse himself": Netizens react as Chris Rock rips into Jada Pinkett and Will Smith in comedy special

Days ahead of the 2023 Oscars, actor and comedian Chris Rock publicly responded to the infamous Oscars slapgate row. Rock recently did a Netflix special, Selective Outrage, where he made several remarks about actor Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett. Not only that, but Rock made sure to talk about the time Smith slapped him at the Academy Awards.

As soon as the Netflix special aired, several social media users shared a snippet from the show where Chris is heard taking a dig at Will Smith and his wife. After watching the video, one user reacted by saying,

"Just making it worse for himself, he should've had the same energy a year ago."

Reaction on Chris Rock's Netflix special (Image via snip from Instagram/ @theneighborhoodtalk)

On the Netflix special, Chris Rock talked about Will Smith in the final minutes and said,

"You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Suge Smith. Everybody knows! Everybody fuc*ing knows! Yes, it happened. I got smacked. A year ago, I got slapped at the fuc*ing Oscars by this motherfuc*er and people are like, ‘Did it hurt?’ It still hurts! I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ear! But I'm not a victim. You will never see me on Oprah or Gayle, crying."

The 58-year-old comedian further said that Will Smith is bigger than him, and Smith is like a shark in the industry. On the other hand, he is just a zebra. Chris Rock also talked about how Smith's wife cheated on him and took a dig at her, saying,

"We all been cheated on. Everybody has been cheated on. None of us has ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television, she hurt him way more than he hurt me."

Chris Rock's Netflix special receives mixed reactions from social media users

This was the first time that the Grown Ups actor talked about the slapgate controversy, and as soon as the show about the same aired, some social media users found it funny, while the rest termed it an uncool move.

Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives @dom_lucre Chris Rock just slapped Will Smith the right way on stage. Chris Rock just slapped Will Smith the right way on stage. https://t.co/eHAWXQlIso

Alice Hamilton @AliceRHamilton controversial take but I think Will Smith should slap Chris Rock again this year controversial take but I think Will Smith should slap Chris Rock again this year

Tez💜 @JoeSweatpants Chris rock coming back a year later with Will Smith jokes Chris rock coming back a year later with Will Smith jokes https://t.co/4iK7XTQ9Ru

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from Instagram/ @theneighborhoodtalk)

Miscellaneous @Snokes7 Will Smith and Jada watching the last ten minutes of Chris Rock special Will Smith and Jada watching the last ten minutes of Chris Rock special https://t.co/v9MqUxrIl6

Prof D @vukashie It still hurts’: Chris Rock speaks about Will Smith slap for first time It still hurts’: Chris Rock speaks about Will Smith slap for first time https://t.co/Gs7QGGAc6R

Andy Signore @andysignore Chris Rock DESTROYS Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's ENTANGLEMENT and Calls out Will Smith's "B*tch A**" in Netflix's First LIVE Comedy Special: #ChrisRockLive Selective Outrage (Link For More Video in Next Tweet) Chris Rock DESTROYS Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's ENTANGLEMENT and Calls out Will Smith's "B*tch A**" in Netflix's First LIVE Comedy Special: #ChrisRockLive Selective Outrage (Link For More Video in Next Tweet) https://t.co/ePuz7m8qH4

What is the Oscars slapgate row?

The thunder of the 2022 Academy Awards was stolen by Will Smith and Chris Rock, as the former slapped him for making a joke about his wife, Jada.

Jada suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss, and last year, Rock joked about the same on the Academy Awards stage. As Rock did that, Will Smith walked on stage and slapped him.

Later, Will Smith publicly apologized to Chris and said that he shouldn't have slapped him.

Meanwhile, the result of the slap didn't end up too well for Will Smith, as he has been banned from the Oscars for 10 years. The Academy Awards are slated to air next weekend, on March 12.

