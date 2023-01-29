Top Gun: Maverick bags Best Picture at AARP Movies for Grownups Awards

The 2022 American action drama film Top Gun: Maverick received the Best Picture award at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, held on Saturday at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The Tom Cruise-led sequel bagged the best picture award over several hit films of the year, including Warner Bros.’ Elvis.

The film stars Tom Cruise as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, Val Kilmer as Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, Miles Teller as Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, Jennifer Connelly as Penelope "Penny" Benjamin, Jon Hamm as Vice Admiral Beau "Cyclone" Simpson, Glen Powell as LT Jake "Hangman" Seresin, Glen Powell as LT Jake "Hangman" Seresin, Ed Harris as Rear Admiral Chester "Hammer" Cain, and several more.

Top Gun: Maverick is nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, and Best Visual Effects at the 2023 Oscars, scheduled for March 12, 2023.

Top Gun: Maverick won the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards over several critically acclaimed and Oscar nominated films

Top Gun: Maverick won the award over Oscar-nominated films such as Warner Bros.’ Elvis, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Universal/Amblin’s The Fabelmans, Focus Features’ Tár, and Orion/UAR’s Women Talking, as well as Sony’s The Woman King.

Elvis’ Baz Luhrmann won the Best Director award, and the film even received the Best Time Capsule award, winning the most awards for the night. Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser won the top actress and actor awards for their roles in Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Whale, respectively.

In the television category, FX’s The Old Man won Best TV Series, while the drama’s star Jeff Bridges won Best TV Actor. Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph won Best TV Actress for ABC’s Abbott Elementary. The Career Achievement Award went to Jamie Lee Curtis.

Here is the entire winners' list:

MOTION PICTURES

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Best Director

Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)

Best Supporting Actress

Judith Ivey (Women Talking)

Best Supporting Actor

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Best Screenwriter

Kazuo Ishiguro (Living)

Best Ensemble

She Said

Best Intergenerational Movie

Till

Best Time Capsule

Elvis

Best Grownup Love Story

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Best Documentary

Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down

Best Foreign Film

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

TELEVISION

Best TV Series

The Old Man

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

Black Bird

Best Actress

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Best Actor

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Hosted by Alan Cumming, the AARP aims to celebrate films and shows that are aimed at a mature, 50-plus audience. The award ceremony will air on February 17, at 9 pm ET on PBS’ Great Performances, the PBS website, and the app.

What is Top Gun: Maverick about?

The film's synopsis, according to its official trailer on YouTube, reads,

"After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him."

It continues,

"When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Top Gun: Maverick was directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, and David Ellison.

