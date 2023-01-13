''He's going to be very big'': The Fabelmans star Judd Hirsch opens up on meeting Steven Spielberg 50 years back

The Fabelmans star Judd Hirsch recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, wherein he shared a fascinating story about meeting director Steven Spielberg way back in 1973. He said that he got an opportunity to play a role in a TV movie titled The Law in 1973.

As he walked into Universal Studios' New York casting office, casting director Eleanor Kilgallen showed him ''a little guy sitting behind a desk with a script on the desk,'' and said:

''This is Steven Spielberg, he's going to be very big.''

Judd Hirsch worked with Steven Spielberg in the recently released The Fabelmans, which was a massive commercial and critical hit and received multiple nominations at the 2023 Golden Globes.

The Fabelmans star Judd Hirsch talks about meeting Steven Spielberg in 1973, and more

Judd Hirsch told Jimmy Kimmel that the script that was on Steven Spielberg's desk at Universal Studios' office was Jaws, the iconic 1975 thriller that would go on to revolutionize blockbuster filmmaking and establish Speilberg's career in Hollywood. Hirsch said that he reminded Spielberg of the story but the director didn't remember it.

In The Fabelmans, Hirsch portrays the character of Boris Schildkraut, protagonist Sammy's granduncle, who plays a key role in his life. Judd Hirsch received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the movie.

During the interview, Hirsch also spoke about various people recognizing him on the street but not remembering his name. He joked that he's ''had to make people up'' and ''had to start guessing who I (he) might be.''

Judd Hirsch then went on to speak about his co-stars from the hit 70s sitcom Taxi, Danny DeVito. He said that DeVito once played his dog in a play wherein he starred as the iconic comedian and writer Groucho Marx.

Over the years, Judd Hirsch has played several memorable characters in various popular films and shows like Taxi, Numb3rs, Running on Empty, and Uncut Gems, to name a few.

A quick look at The Fabelmans plot, cast, and more details

The Fabelmans tells the story of a teenage boy who dreams of becoming a filmmaker. The film is partly based on director Steven Spielberg's own life experiences. A brief description of the movie, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see "The Greatest Show on Earth." Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother.''

The movie features Gabriel LaBelle in the lead role as Sammy. LaBelle has received immense critical acclaim for his performance as a charming boy who aspires to make it big in Hollywood. LaBelle's other notable film and TV acting credits include The Predator, American Gigolo, and many more.

Appearing alongside him in significant supporting roles are actors like Paul Dano as Burt Fabelman, Michelle Williams as Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman, and Seth Rogen as Bennie Loewy, among numerous others.

The screenplay is co-written by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, who's previously collaborated with Spielberg on movies like Munich, Lincoln, and West Side Story.

Poll : 0 votes