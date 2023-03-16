"We need confirmation from Jeff Goldblum": Pentagon report on mothership of aliens sparks hilarious reactions online 

Pentagon officials recently said in a draft document that alien motherships and other smaller probes could be visiting planets in our solar system. The draft report was shared by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Research Office of the Pentagon on Tuesday, March 14.

This comes after multiple UFOs were seen across the airspace of the United States and Canada last month, with some of them being identified as Chinese spy balloons.

Netizens have reacted to Pentagon’s recent claim about extraterrestrial motherships. Most likely referring to Jeff Goldblum's 1996 hit sci-fi film, The Independence Day, where the actor had to fight an alien invasion, user @kasco1640 jokingly wrote:

"We need confirmation from Jeff Goldblum."

"What is this": Netizens react to the recent reports of a possible alien mothership near the solar system

Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office at the Pentagon, and Abraham Loeb, the chairman of the Astronomy Department at Harvard University, wrote a research report together, which was released on March 7. As stated in the report:

“[A]n artificial interstellar object could potentially be a parent craft that releases many small probes during its close passage to Earth, an operational construct not too dissimilar from NASA missions. These ‘dandelion seeds’ could be separated from the parent craft by the tidal gravitational force of the Sun or by a maneuvering capability.”

JoCanada™ ✝️🍁🇨🇦🚑 @NewellMartell … 🫤 Pentagon Warns of A Possible UFO 🛸 MotherShip Near The… 🫤 Pentagon Warns of A Possible UFO 🛸 MotherShip Near The 🌎… 🫤 https://t.co/7P4yavwrt5

This news of a possible extraterrestrial mothership near our solar system comes after a Chinese spy balloon was recently shot down in February. People on Twitter started sharing their reactions after the Pentagon released the draft report.

Some claimed that it was President Biden's conspiracy theory and that he was aiming for WW3. A few others jokingly started capturing videos where they spotted objects in the sky. Check out some of these tweets below:

Pentagon's scrutiny of the UFOs and its subsequent draft report on alien mothership

Abraham Loeb claimed that the solar system was traversed by its first extraterrestrial visitor in October 2017; at that time, a moving object was detected in Hawaii by the PanSTARRS telescope.

The speed of the object prompted some scientists to suggest that its source was from outside our solar system. The orbit of the object also hinted at extrasolar forces apart from the sun’s gravitational pull that was influencing its movement.

The object was dubbed “Oumuamua” by scientists, which when translated in Hawaiian, meant “scout”. Loeb and Kirkpatrick have offered the example of Oumuamua in their research paper to hint at a possible mothership with probe capabilities.

The authors further explained:

“With proper design, these tiny probes would reach the Earth or other solar system planets for exploration, as the parent craft passes by within a fraction of the Earth-Sun separation — just like ‘Oumuamua’ did.”

They added that astronomers would be unable to notice the miniature probes since they do not reflect enough sunlight for existing survey telescopes to be able to notice them.

The AARO (All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office), which was established in July 2022, is responsible for tracking objects found underwater, in the sky, and in space. It is also responsible for tracking down an object that can move between domains.

On February 16, Senator Marco Rubio, along with Kirsten Gillibrand, and 12 other senators sent a letter to Kathleen Hicks, Deputy Secretary of Defense, and to Stacey Dixon, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, requesting funding for the AARO.

D. Dean Johnson @ddeanjohnson At a hearing today before the full U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) asked Gen. Anthony J. Cotton (USAF 4-star), commander of the U.S. Strategic Command (nuclear forces, etc.), about resources for the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). At a hearing today before the full U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) asked Gen. Anthony J. Cotton (USAF 4-star), commander of the U.S. Strategic Command (nuclear forces, etc.), about resources for the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). https://t.co/ZOmcxtNq19

In the letter, the lawmakers stated that AARO offers to integrate and resolve hazards and threats to the United States while also providing increased transparency to the common public and reducing the stigma.

They further added that AARO’s success would depend on strong funding for its activities as well as cooperation between the Intelligence Community and the Department of Defense.

