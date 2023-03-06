Jack in the Box King's Hawaiian Fish Sandwich: ingredients, price, availability, and all you need to know

Jack in the Box intends to give their fish sandwich a fresh look with a short-term test of the new King's Hawaiian Fish Sandwich at participating outlets in the Sacramento, California, area.

The King's Hawaiian Fish Sandwich includes a crispy-fried, panko-breaded fish filet with tartar sauce, American cheese, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes in a toasted King's Hawaiian bun. It essentially takes the chain's seasonal Fish Sandwich and replaces the usual bun with a King's Hawaiian bun, as well as adding cheese and tomatoes to the mix.

The sandwich costs $6.99 (varies) versus $4.99 for the normal Fish Sandwich. The King's Hawaiian Fish Sandwich from Jack in the Box is also available as part of a combo of fries and a drink. It costs $9.99 to purchase the small combo.

Jack in the Box is ready to serve Fish Sandwiches during the Lenten season of 2023

The Classic Fish Sandwich and the Deluxe Fish Sandwich, two variations of fish sandwiches, are back on the Jack in the Box menu for the Lenten season of 2023.

The Deluxe Fish Sandwich, which debuted in 2020, and the original Fish Sandwich, which has been available for more than a decade, are two popular favorites among the seasonal offerings.

The Classic Fish Sandwich from Jack in the Box is a crispy-fried, panko-breaded fish filet with tartar sauce and shredded lettuce in a toasted bakery bun.

Two crispy-fried, panko-breaded fish filets on a toasted bakery bun are the main ingredients of the Deluxe Fish Sandwich. They are also served with tartar sauce, American cheese, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes.

The iconic Fish Sandwich may be ordered individually for $4.99. It can also be purchased as part of a combo for an initially suggested price of $7.99, which includes fries and a beverage.

Foodies can order the Deluxe Fish Sandwich separately for $7.29 or as a combo for $10.29, which includes fries and a drink (may vary).

Both fish sandwiches will be offered at select Jack in the Box restaurants across the country for a limited time during the Lenten season of 2023.

The fast-food business was established in 1951 and now has over 2200 quick-service outlets

The fast-food restaurant chain has become a sanctuary for those who think beyond the box. Customers can explore different cuisines and order what they want when they want it, and they will always get it quickly, hot, and fresh.

They began in 1951 and have since grown to become one of the country's largest fast-food burger franchises, with over 2,200 quick-service outlets across the United States and Guam.

