Jack in the Box brings back Fish Sandwiches for limited time

Jack in the Box is reintroducing its well-loved crispy Fish Sandwich to celebrate the 2023 seafood and Lenten season at selected stores.

The Deluxe Fish Sandwich, introduced in 2020, and the original Fish Sandwich, which has been around for more than a decade, are two fan-favorite variations of the seasonal offering.

View the seasonal fish sandwiches from Jack in the Box in further detail:

The Fish Sandwich features a crispy panko-breaded fish filet topped with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce on a toasted buttery bakery bun.

features a crispy panko-breaded fish filet topped with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce on a toasted buttery bakery bun. The Deluxe Fish Sandwich features two crispy panko-breaded fish filets layered with melty American cheese and topped with shredded lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and tartar sauce, on a toasted buttery bakery bun.

The classic Fish Sandwich from Jack in the Box can be purchased separately for $4.99. Alternately, it can also be bought as part of a combo for a starting suggested price of $7.99 as it comes with fries and a beverage.

Customers may purchase the Deluxe Fish Sandwich separately for $7.29 or in a combo starting at $10.29 including fries and a drink (may vary).

For a short period through the Lenten season of 2023, both fish sandwiches are available at participating Jack in the Box restaurants across the country.

Jack in the box has rekindled Triple Cheese & Bacon Sauced & Loaded Fries recently

The Spicy Triple Cheese & Bacon Sauced & Loaded Fries and Triple Cheese & Bacon Sauced & Loaded Fries are returning to selected locations. They are essentially filling up the chain's menu list.

Triple Cheese & Bacon Sauced & Loaded Fries feature the brand’s seasoned curly fries. They are topped with white and cheddar cheese sauces, shredded cheddar cheese, crispy bacon pieces, and Jack’s Famous Buttermilk Ranch.

feature the brand’s seasoned curly fries. They are topped with white and cheddar cheese sauces, shredded cheddar cheese, crispy bacon pieces, and Jack’s Famous Buttermilk Ranch. Spicy Triple Cheese & Bacon Sauced & Loaded Fries consist of seasoned curly fries. The fries are loaded up with white and cheddar cheese sauces, shredded cheddar cheese, crispy bacon pieces, sliced jalapeños, and Spicy Good Good Sauce.

The current pricing for both flavor options at the closest Jack in the Box location is $4, though prices may change.

The fast-food chain started in 1951 and has over 2200 quick-service locations

The fast-food brand has served as a haven for those who think outside the box. Where customers may try new cuisines and order what they want when they want it while always getting it swiftly, hot, and fresh

With more than 2,200 quick-service locations across the United States and Guam, they started in 1951 and have since expanded to become one of the country's biggest fast-food burger chains.

Poll : 0 votes