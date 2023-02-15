Popeyes brings back Flounder Fish Sandwich and Shrimp Tackle Box for a limited time

Popeyes is bringing back two customer favorites, the Flounder Fish Sandwich and the Shrimp Tackle Box, from its seafood menu. These items will be available for a short period of time at participating restaurants around the United States.

Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes, said in a press release:

"Our seafood platform continues to set us apart in the QSR industry. Our Flounder Fish Sandwich and Shrimp Tackle Box offerings are popular menu items we’d like to reintroduce this time of the year as we adapt our menu for the Lenten season."

He added:

"We take great pride in the quality of our food and are excited to bring back our mouthwatering seafood offerings with the same high-quality ingredients our guests love and expect from Popeyes."

Popeyes @Popeyes



Limited time at participating US restaurants. TM & 2023 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. Sometimes the best catch can only be found at Popeyes. Get our Flounder Fish Sandwich and Shrimp Tackle Box for a limited timeLimited time at participating US restaurants. TM &2023 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. Sometimes the best catch can only be found at Popeyes. Get our Flounder Fish Sandwich and Shrimp Tackle Box for a limited time 🎣Limited time at participating US restaurants. TM & © 2023 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.

What to know about Popeyes Flounder Fish Sandwich and Shrimp Tackle Box

The Flounder Fish Sandwich, which comes in Classic and Spicy varieties, features a superior flounder filet marinated in real Louisiana herbs and spices, sprinkled with a crispy southern coating and fried till golden and crisp. It is presented on top of a buttery, toasted brioche bun with barrel-cured pickles and the choice of Classic Tartar sauce or Spicy Spread.

The suggested price for the seasonal fish sandwich is $4.99. It is also available in a combo for $9.99, including one regular side dish and a small beverage (may vary).

Here are the nutritional values of the Flounder Fish Sandwich:

681.4 calories

35.4 grams of fat

8.6 grams of saturated fat

2385.9 milligrams of sodium

65.7 grams of carbs

8.1 grams of sugar

25.6 grams of protein

As part of the 2023 seafood menu, buyers can also get the $6 Shrimp Tackle Box. It includes eight butterfly shrimp that have been seasoned with a combination of Louisiana herbs and spices, served up crispy in a special southern-style stuffing. It is also served with one regular side, a hot creamy biscuit, and Classic Tartar sauce for dipping for just $6.

Here are the nutritional values of the Shrimp Tackle Box (Regular Cajun Fries and Small Sweet Tea):

1052.7

52 grams of fat

20 grams of saturated fat

2125.3 milligrams of sodium

125.4 grams of carbs

30.2 grams of sugar

23 grams of protein

Popeyes is also releasing a special BOGO Valentine's Day promotion, offering a free a la carte sandwich (chicken or fish) for any guest who buys a sandwich combo in honor of the Day of Love.

About Popeyes

Popeyes has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition. It was first established in New Orleans in 1972.

The company sets itself apart from competitors with a distinctive New Orleans-style cuisine that includes spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other local fare. With more than 3,300 locations in the United States and abroad, it has grown to become one of the largest chicken fast-service restaurants in the world.

Poll : 0 votes