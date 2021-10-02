How to get Firm Fish Filet in New World

New World has various activities outside of the normal raiding, battling, looting, and traveling. Players can craft items, go fishing, and even cook those fishes in a variety of ways, such as by incorporating fish roe. New World players can cook a variety of recipes. All of them need to be learned and require the correct ingredients to be gathered beforehand.

One tricky ingredient New World players are looking for is the Firm Fish Filet. There are quite a few fish that can be caught and turned into a Firm Fish Filet, you just have to level up your fishing skill.

New World: How to get a Firm Fish Filet

A player fishing in New World. (Image via Amazon Games)

To find a Firm Fish Filet in New World, you simply need to fish and hope the right one hooks your line. Do it regularly to level up your fishing skill and you'll be able to catch even more, making this task much easier.

The following fish can be salvaged when caught and turned into a Firm Fish Filet:

Catfish

Cod

Halibut

Sturgeon

Common Fish

Uncommon Fish

The traditional Fish Filet is easy to come across in New World but the Firm Fish Filet seems to be eluding some players. This Tier II raw food has a chance to be dropped from any fish you salvage.

You will have a much better chance if the fish you salvage is of uncommon rarity or higher. Just go to your inventory and select the fish you want to salvage. This can be done from anywhere.

A player after catching a fish in New World. (Image via Amazon Games)

Your fishing efforts can be made a bit more fruitful with some boosts, such as the different baits in New World. This includes Woodlouse or Fireflies. Also, finding these fish is more likely to happen in freshwater locations.

Of course, you can always acquire Firm Fish Filet by trading. The trade house is a wonderful place to find resources that you're having trouble gathering.

Just be cautious and pay attention to prices. Players set their own prices in the trade house, so make sure you aren't buying a simple ingredient like this for an outrageous amount unless you really need it.

